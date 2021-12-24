With Flamengo leaders in the stands, Benfica is run over by Porto, falls in the Portuguese Cup and sees pressure on Jesus increase

Benfica lost 3-0 to Porto and was eliminated from the Portuguese Cup this Thursday (23); Flamengo leaders followed the game at Estádio do Dragão

THE Harbor did not take note of the Benfica and ran over the rival by 3 to 0, this Thursday (23), at Estádio do Dragão, in a game for the round of 16 of Portugal Cup.

the brazilian evanilson, ex-Fluminense, busted with two goals in the 1st half, while little girl, in a beautiful shot for coverage, completed the score.

The FC Porto triumph was more than deserved, and the home team’s dominance was such that the fans ended the match screaming “hello” in the Dragon.

In addition to the duel on the field, which was marked by a lot of fights between the players, complaints with referees and tensions, the off-field also drew attention.

After all, the superclassic was accompanied from the stands by two directors of the Flamengo: the soccer vice Marcos Braz and the executive Bruno Spindel.

They are in Portugal to try to hire a local coach for Rubro-Negro, and Jorge Jesus, current commander of Benfica, is the favorite.

THE mister, in turn, cannot even be on the field, as he is suspended by the sports court in the country. With that, he also watched the box game.

It remains to be seen whether the pressured JJ will resist in the position after this Thursday’s tour or if he will be fired, further forwarding his return to Flamengo.

Championship status With the result, Porto advances to the last 16 of the Portuguese Cup and now faces little Leça. Benfica is already eliminated in the round of 16 and now focuses its attention on the Portuguese Championship and on champions. Evanílson celebrates after scoring for Porto over Benfica EFE/EPA/JOSÉ COELHO The guy: Evanilson

The Brazilian’s departure was full of emotions of all kinds.

During the 1st time, he simply tormented Benfica’s defense and laid on top of his rivals.

The ex-Fluminense opened the scoring with just 30 seconds into the game, and then extended it after 31 minutes.

In the final minutes of the 1st stage, however, an unlucky move caused him to be expelled.

When he hit an accidental elbow, Evanílson took the 2nd yellow card and ended up going to the shower earlier…

It was bad: Helton Leite

The Brazilian goalkeeper is Vlachodimos’ reserve and won the opportunity to play on Thursday, but he didn’t take advantage.

Extremely insecure and showing a clear lack of game rhythm, Hélton had a terrible performance at Estádio do Dragão.

His worst move was in the 2nd goal for FC Porto, in which he went very badly and was later easily covered by Vitinha.

A night that Brazilians will certainly want to forget.

Jorge Jesus accompanies the tribunes

Suspended by the Portuguese sports court, Jorge Jesus cannot be on the side of the pitch for this Thursday’s match.

With that, the mister he accompanied the classic of the tribunes, while his assistant, João de Deus, remained in the field.

upcoming games

Interestingly, their next commitment is another Porto x Benfica, this time for Portuguese Championship.

The match will be next Thursday (30), at 6 pm (GMT), with broadcast through the ESPN at the Star+.

Datasheet

Porto 3 x 0 Benfica

GOALS: Harbor: Evanilson [1′ e 31′] and Vitinha [7′]

HARBOR: Marchesin; João Mário, Mbemba, Fábio Cardoso and Zaidu; Otávio (Sérgio Oliveira), Uribe, Vitinha (João Marcelo) and Luís Díaz (Toni Martínez); Evanílson and Taremi (Wendell) Technician: Sérgio Conceição

BENFICA: Helton Milk; André Almeida (Lazaro), Otamendi and Vertonghen; Gilberto (Everton “Cebolinha”), Weigl, João Mário (Pizzi), Taarabt (Yaremchuk) and Grimaldo; Rafa Silva and Darwin Núñez (Seferovic) Technician: Jorge Jesus