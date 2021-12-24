With Giuliano Eriston in the final, remember representatives from Ceará finalists in The Voice Brasil – Verso

Soon, the whole country will know the winner of the tenth season of the The Voice Brazil, and he could be a Ceará. Born in Bela Cruz (245 km from Fortaleza), Giuliano Eriston represents Michel Teló’s team and disputes the title with Gustavo Matias, Hugo Rafael, Bruno Fernandez and Gustavo Boná.

But this is not the first time that an artist here in the state stands out in the competition and is among the best. In the editions of 2013, 2014 and 2019 this also happened, a proof that Ceará has plenty of talent. Let’s remember?

Sam Alves (2013)

The first Cearense to reach a talent show decision and the only one to bring the title here so far was Sam Alves, 32. With residency in United States, he participated in blind auditions there in 2013 but was not chosen by any of the judges. In October of the same year, however, he turned over all the chairs in the Brazil edition after singing the song “When I Was Your Man”.

From Cláudia Leitte’s team, Sam won the second season after performing “Hallelujah”, with which he won 43% of the nearly 30 million public votes. Afterwards, the singer participated in the Planeta Atlântida festival, won the Multishow Award by the Try category and released two studio albums. Today, he remains in the US, acting independently in the music business.

Romero Ribeiro (2014)

Living in Ceará for 19 years, more precisely in the city of Rattlesnake (61 km from Fortaleza), Rio de Janeiro’s Romero Ribeiro, 37, reached the grand final the year after Sam. From Carlinhos Brown’s team, he still remembers the emotion of being in the decision of the program that awarded the duo Danilo Reis & Rafael.

“The song that stood out was ‘Let it happen’, by the pagode group Revelação. My expectations were the best possible, but I didn’t imagine being in a final. There I learned to be more patient. Everything has the right time to happen”, he comments.

The singer recognizes that The Voice introduced him to the world, being until today a reference point in his artistic trajectory. After the participation, Romero was the vocalist of Exaltasamba, leaving in 2016 to return to the band Acaiaca and take care of his solo career. In 2022, it should release the first copyrighted EP, with six samba and pagode songs.

Ana Ruth (2019)

In Juazeiro do Norte, at Cariri, was finalist from Ceará in 2019. Ana Ruth, 21, represented the Iza team and performed beautifully in the edition, interpreting songs such as “Sozinho”, by Caetano Veloso, and “Oceano”, by Djavan. But who took the title was Tony Gordon from São Paulo.

“Being in the final of The Voice, singing on that stage, it was all so amazing. Meet the team that works behind the scenes and also the artists, with whom I have contact to this day. It was very special and it will definitely stay in my story forever”, he recalls.

In 2021, it launched a partnership with São Paulo rapbox. The song ‘Pra Semper’ was written by João Napoli, ex The Voice Kids. “We recorded a beautiful clip in Rio de Janeiro together with my entire team, who have helped me a lot in building this career”, he says.

For 2022, the singer guarantees surprises. “We signed contracts and partnerships that will soon be on the platforms. I can’t reveal too much because it’s still a secret. But the beginning of the year will already give a taste of what 2022 promises”, he says.

More representatives

In addition to the finalists already presented, the musical competition also featured other local artists, but who stayed in other phases. Check the name of each one and the year of participation:

Nayra Costa (2012)

Marcos Lessa (2013)

Débora Cidrack (2013)

Dilauri (2014)

Débora Coutinho (2014)

Rafaela Porto (2018)

Heloisa Ribeiro (2019)

Rebecca Lindsay (2019)

Gabriel Nogueira (2020)

Cleane Sampaio (2020)

Camila Marieta (2021)

Manú Rodrigues (2021) And now everyone is rooting for Giuliano. May the good news come later!