Without Datena as narrator, Band closes the scheme for the Club World Cup; see · TV news

The Band closed this Friday (24) the entire transmission scheme of the FIFA Club World Championship 2021, which will be shown exclusively by the network from February 2022. The narrator Ulisses Costa will be in charge of the club’s matches. On pay TV, BandSports will make all the matches in the competition.

José Luiz Datena and Neto were even quoted for the competition team, as anticipated by columnist Flavio Ricco, but the station opted for names more identified with the team trained by Portuguese Abel Ferreira.

In the comments on Palmeiras’ matches at the Worlds, the Band is going with two idols from the 1990s: former goalkeeper Wagner Velloso and former striker Edmundo Souza, Brazilian champions for the team in 1994. The goal, as happens in Formula 1, is to get closer to the São Paulo club fan.

According to the TV news, with official confirmation from the Morumbi network, the final and the decision for third place will be shown on an open signal, even if eventually Palmeiras is not in one of these matches. Both clashes were not broadcast by Globo in the 2020 World Cup.

In all, the network will air six games. The first will be Monterrey (MEX) x Al Ahly (EGY), on the 5th, at 1:30 pm. Next, the Band will perform Al Hilal (SAU) x Al-Jazira (UAE) or Auckland City (NZL), on the 6th, at 1:30 pm; Palmeiras x Monterrey or Al Ahly on the 8th, at 1:30 pm; Chelsea (ING) vs. Al-Hilal, Auckland City or Al-Jazeera on February 9, 13:30. The dispute for third place on the 12th, at 10am; and the grand final at 1:30 pm.

A large team will be sent to Abu Dhabi to cover the tournament, with reporters, producers and editors. The list of professionals has not yet been closed. In addition, Chelsea’s games will also gain special attention, with a sector reporter from the English club, and Sergio Mauricio, Formula 1 holder, in the narration of the English team’s matches on open TV.

Club World is exclusive to the Band

Band’s coverage extends to other vehicles in the group. Rádio Bandeirantes will broadcast the matches over the network with Band, while BandNews FM will have Marcelo do Ó as narrator. Denilson, who spent time at the club in 2008 and was State Champion, will be the commentator.

The Band will do the Club World Cup alone after giving a hat to Globo. The network offered FIFA more money and more space and secured exclusive rights for all media.