Would you like defensive midfielder derson to return to Corinthians? Vote in poll of Meu Timo!

Corinthians does not intend to have defensive midfielder Éderson next season. According to the president of Fortaleza, Marcelo Paz, Timão intends to profit from the sale of the player abroad.

According to the manager of the northeastern team, even with Éderson’s emphasis, Timão does not intend to count on the player’s return and, initially, not even on the renewal of the loan. Fortaleza, however, wants to renew the athlete’s loan.

For Fortaleza, Éderson played in 58 matches, where he scored three goals and contributed three assists. Along with the team, the defensive midfielder that belongs to Corinthians was champion of Ceará this season.

Éderson has a relationship with Corinthians until January 31, 2025. In August, the athlete was approached by Newcastle, from England, and the perspective of the Corinthians board is that other foreign clubs show interest in the player early next year.

At the last press conference granted by Corinthians, Alessandro Nunes, the club’s football manager, highlighted the good season made by Éderson and did not rule out accepting proposals for the steering wheel.

