XP has an investor willing to pay R$700 million for Botafogo

XP already has an investor willing to buy 90% of the soccer operation in Botafogo. According to sources at the bank, the amount committed would be R$700 million. However, the name of this investor is still kept confidential.

READ: Botafogo to announce naming rights for Nilton Santos in January

Journalist André Rizek anticipated the information that the bank already had a buyer for the club, this Thursday, on the program “Selecção Sportv”. According to O GLOBO, the amount contributed by this investor would be R$700 million. For now, neither the club nor the bank will officially talk about the matter.

Understand: Botafogo’s strategy aims to invest at least R$ 400 million to sell SAF

For the deal to materialize, the bank must formally present the investor’s interest to Botafogo. And as established in the meeting, the proposal must be approved in another meeting by the majority of the members, which should take about ten days after the proposal is made official.

READ: After the soap opera, Botafogo reaches an agreement and announces renewal with Gatito Fernández

If what is offered to Botafogo is very different from what the club expected, the proposal will also have to go through the Deliberative Council, which adds another ten days to the schedule until the deal is closed.

criticism: “Acesso Total – Botafogo” is a landmark and historical document on how football is really made in Brazil

XP keeps the investor’s name confidential. However, some potential buyers that were being speculated have already been ruled out. This is the case of Flávio Augusto da Silva, who owned Orlando City and sold the club recently.

Until Tuesday, the proposal that Botafogo had on the table was from an American group that already operates in the sports field. Until then, the proposal was from R$ 350 million to R$ 550 million, depending on the percentage to be acquired.