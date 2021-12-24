XP has proposal to sell Botafogo; value is BRL 700 million, but bank does not confirm

XP already has an investor willing to buy 90% of the soccer operation in Botafogo. According to sources inside the bank, heard by GLOBO, the amount committed would be R$700 million – officially, the bank does not confirm the amount. The name of this investor is still kept confidential.

XP was approached to speak officially on the matter, but chose not to speak out. The club also did not manifest itself. Earlier in the evening, in an interview with GE, investor Pedro Mesquisa, project leader at XP, confirmed that the proposal arrived last Monday, and was taken to the president of Botafogo Durcesio Mello, and to Jorge Braga, CEO of alvinegro.

– What exists is a non-binding offer, which is being examined by the club and by XP. And the value is not that (R$700 million). It is an offer from an investor with credibility and experience in football. It is up to Botafogo now to analyze it – said Mesquista, who said that Botafogo will make a counterproposal.

Also to GE, CEO Jorge Braga said that the club will make a counterproposal.

Journalist André Rizek anticipated the information that the bank already had a buyer for the club, this Thursday, on the program “Selecção Sportv”.

For the deal to materialize, the bank must formally present the investor’s interest to Botafogo. And as established in the meeting, the proposal must be approved in another meeting by the majority of the members, which should take about ten days after the proposal is made official.

XP keeps the investor’s name confidential. However, some potential buyers that were being speculated have already been ruled out. This is the case of Flávio Augusto da Silva, who owned Orlando City and sold the club recently.

The FogaoNet website published that another proposal, presented to the club by a manager who was involved in the attempt to make Botafogo S/A’s plans viable until 2020, therefore outside XP’s funding, had the value of 100 million euros. The investor group would be American and would have baseball teams.

— I read on some sites about investing 100 million euros. If that exists, just bring it to XP. Botafogo is fully interested in receiving all the proposals – said, the CEO of Botafogo Jorge Braga.

Botafogo works on an exclusive basis with XP to search for an investor.