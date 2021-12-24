Zayla to Reveal Name of Tonico Rocha’s Spy in ‘In the Times of the Emperor’ | come around

“Do these documents prove that Tonico hired a spy to give Dom Pedro false information about the war? Do you remember the name of this man?”, Augusto will ask.
“I think… It was… Homer… No. Horatio. Horacio Aioli!” exclaims Zayla.
With the information in hand, Prince Augusto will tell Dom Pedro II the news, who will instruct him to find Tonico Rocha’s informant. Marco Marcondes is the actor who plays Horácio Aioli.
Remind how Zayla found the documents
The evidence against Tonico was with Nélio (João Pedro Zappa), hidden in the deputy’s newspaper, the Berro. Upon discovering this, Zayla goes there and steals the paperwork that proves Tonico’s treachery against the motherland.
Determined to hand Tonico over after being kicked out of the house by him, Zayla hides the evidence on a mannequin. However, when he goes to the studio to pick them up, he sees Madame Lambert set the papers on fire and can’t help it.
24 Ten
Friday
Luísa tells Borges that she didn’t forge Samuel’s letter of manumission. Pilar insinuates to Isabel that the delay in getting pregnant could be caused by Gastão. Gastão asks Pedro to return to the war as commander of the Brazilian army. Quinzinho begs Vitória to return to the casino. Dolores discovers she is pregnant and celebrates her love with Nélio. Bernardinho kisses Lupita. Justina catches Guebo and Zayla very close. Luísa announces to Pedro and Teresa that she will return to France.
