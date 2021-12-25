2022 Elections: Crooked Paths Await Bolsonaro

posted on 12/25/2021 06:00



The year 2022 will not be an easy one for Jair Bolsonaro. Pre-candidate for re-election, the president of the Republic knows that staying at the Palácio do Planalto depends on a reaction in the electoral race — there is a risk that the candidacy will not even reach the second round — and on overcoming complicated obstacles for the government. In addition to his electoral strength to defeat opponents such as Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Sergio Moro, among others, Bolsonaro will need to convince Brazilians that he has the conditions to recover the economy, after two years of the covid-19 pandemic.

Specialists interviewed by the Correio, however, assess that the president will tend to repeat the 2018 stance. They believe that the president will raise the tone even more against the main adversaries and will increasingly wave to the most loyal electorate.

“I see a scenario of intensification of the postures, declarations and narratives that made and make Bolsonaro the political figure we know, with characteristics that were echoed by a large part of the electorate in 2018”, says Ricardo Caichiolo, political scientist at the Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado of Capitals of the Federal District (IBMEC – DF).

According to Caichiolo, the convinced Pocket members will be essential to improve the president’s performance in the reelection attempt. It is not a trivial task. The rates of discontent with the government are extremely high. A survey released on the 14th by the Instituto de Pesquisas Cananéia (Ipec) shows that the rejection of the Bolsonaro government reached 55%. This is the highest percentage since the beginning of the term, in 2019. In the previous survey, in September, the failure was 53%. The approval was 22%. The IPEC study shows that former president Lula (PT) has 48% of the intentions to vote for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022, while Bolsonaro gathers 21%. With these numbers, the current holder of the Planalto runs the risk of being abandoned by the base composed by the Centrão.

This is what federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ) believes. The parliamentarian defines the Centrão as “pragmatic”. “If there is any more real possibility of Bolsonaro’s electoral infeasibility, I have no doubt that the Centrão will migrate to another campaign, probably Lula’s, since Moro’s is a very similar candidacy”, he analyzes.

Political scientist André Rosa highlights the difficulties faced by the chief executive. “Even the re-election of Dilma Rousseff illustrates a minor turmoil, despite the oil’s accusations. Therefore, even with the power of the public machine and the viability of Auxílio Brasil, some candidacies are already making Bolsonaro more fragile in the dispute”, he assesses. Rosa notes that, just as anti-Petism led Bolsonaro to the palatial chair in 2018, anti-Bolsonarism could take him out of the Planalto in 2023.

The analyst believes that, until the first round, Bolsonaro’s focus will be on Sergio Moro’s candidacy, a candidate who has been expressing votes from the president. To face this battle, Bolsonaro will have to act on two fronts: in the deconstruction of the former judge and in social programs in an attempt to reverse the drop in popularity. “Apparently, Bolsonaro does not have a defined strategy to contain the disbanding of the business sector, the only structure that still sustains him is the already weakened figure of Paulo Guedes”, evaluates Rosa.

Freixo says that Bolsonaro is in a difficult situation, as he can no longer launch the anti-government speech, which worked in 2018. “He cannot be a candidate denying the government he had, behaving as an innovation about a government that is his own, the which is preposterous. The big problem is that he is not able to present results. There is a very deep crisis, the numbers are not good and the perspective is not good”, says the congressman.

Ricardo Ismael, political scientist at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-RJ), analyzes that the prospects are challenging for the Planalto’s incumbent.

“The year 2022 is emblematic. Bolsonaro is still a competitive candidate to go to the second round, maintains a little more than 20% intention of votes. But it will be an arduous task to try to reduce the rejection and reach the second round with conditions to win. The year ends with Bolsonaro having to think about how to reduce his rejection, especially in the lower-income groups where President Lula has a big advantage. migrate to the former judge, making Bolsonaro’s path from here to next year’s election more difficult”, he analyzes.

Ismael also sees the president, at this time, more concerned about his former minister. “Bolsonaro will fight to try to regain prestige among the low-income electorate and will start to raise the tone against Moro in an attempt to deconstruction. This is already being verified in the networks”, he assesses.