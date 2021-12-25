$50 PayPal coupon is back!

If you haven’t redeemed your $50 PayPal coupon, now’s your time! Last Thursday (16), the internet only talked about the R$50 PayPal coupon and many users took the opportunity to buy various services, such as games, food, beverages and discounts on various products.

You’ll probably like it too:

Bitz, from Bradesco, will give the biggest cash bonus of the year

Banco Inter’s Black Card will be easier to get; see what changes

Nubank releases increases and up to DOUBLE customer limit on Christmas Eve

However, several Internet users took advantage of a flaw in the PayPal system and created numerous different accounts with the same CPF to accumulate a significant amount with the offer. After discovering the fraud, PayPal removed the benefit from those who had taken the coupon and had not used it.

How to redeem the PayPal coupon

However, today the BRL 50 coupon from PayPal is back, however dand more controlled, so not everyone is earning the coupon.

Live from SCD

You can check if you are eligible on the site of the promotion. If you have access to the promotion, open your PayP appal and follow the guidelines below:

First, c click on “Redeem Coupon”;

Log in or create your account on “PayPal”;

Then enter “wallet”;

Access the “offers” tab;

Check your promotional balance.

The amount can be used on sites that accept PayPal. See below the main platforms that accept this form of payment:

Uber Eats;

Uber;

Facebook;

Brastemp;

Xbox;

Free market;

Deezer;

Airbnb;

Goal.

Learn more about PayPal

PayPal is a digital wallet that you take with you wherever you go. With it you can pay however you want: just add your credit cards to your PayPal wallet. When you want to pay, it’s just your account with your username and password and choose which one you want to use.

The PayPal digital wallet is a secure way to pay for your purchases online, as the company guarantees to keep the financial data of each customer safe and also says that it does not share user information with sellers. In this way, the user does not need to inform his card or account numbers to stores and unknown people.

“Besides, you can count on us at all stages of your purchase. For example, if you buy a product and it doesn’t arrive or it differs from the seller’s description and the purchase is eligible for Buyer Protection, we will refund your payment and original shipping costs,” explained PayPal.

Anyway, want to stay inside everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. So, you’ll follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Nopparat Khokthong / Shutterstock.com