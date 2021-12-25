6 apps for exercising alone

the apps of physical activities those who don’t like to train at the gym are ideal.. some have options free, others are fully paid. But worth knowing! See today, December 24th, below, 5 apps for those who want to exercise at home.

The option to exercise at home is always good, both for those who don’t want to and those who can’t leave the house. Therefore, the Decor & Tips separated a list with some apps to help you with your exercise routine.

Adidas Training

First, Adidas Training allows you to set a goal and then follow up your exercise routine to see if you’re doing it well! Also, he has a report with your training, to let you know which exercises you’ve already done, or not.

You too you can save a photo of yourself when you start the exercises, to compare it with another one later, after some time doing physical activities. Various trainings are available in this app, that is, it guarantees the satisfaction of all tastes!

Pumatrac

This application is suitable for who likes to run! It’s Puma’s running app. In it, you will find information about the weather so that you don’t go out for a run on a rainy day. Also, he tracks the development in the race according to the conditions in which you race. For example, it records the influence of the music the runner hears on the running power.

Nike Training Club

This app has different types of training, for different types of goals. Furthermore, they have some workouts focused on beginners, on anyone looking to gain mass, or anyone looking to lose weight. Selecting the training option, you will do physical activities for a specified time, within the plan you choose. This way, you will be able to analyze the results after the scheduled time!

daily burn

First of all, Queima Diaria has various teachers and different types of training. For those who like to work the muscle mass gain, or even for those who want to become more flexible, there are specific activities. However, those who want to find more focus and tranquility, will find meditation classes.

sworkit

Another app from physical activities with options for the most varied tastes, it’s that. he has weight training and even yoga exercises. Furthermore, it is allowed to choose which part of the body you want to train and the duration of the training. For more tips on home fitness apps, see the video below, from the Right Tennis channel on YouTube:

