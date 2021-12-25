6 months of Kindle Unlimited for $9.99

Starts today (24) a new Amazon promotional action that makes 6 months of Kindle Unlimited available for R$9.99. This is a great opportunity to guarantee new digital books from established authors to read at a cheaper price. After the 6-month promotional period, the value becomes R$19.90 per month.

how Kindle Unlimited works

If you’re not familiar with or don’t understand how Kindle Unlimited works, the digital book subscription service makes thousands of titles available for loan without a return date. At a time, you can purchase up to 10 digital books to read whenever and wherever you want — just download the application on your cell phone, tablet or notebook, or even have Amazon’s eReader, Kindle —.

Ideal for readers avid for news and easy and quick access to new titles, Kindle Unlimited has more than one million digital books in Portuguese and also in English. There are several books, mangas, graphic novels and comics by your favorite authors, new and established, to read.

With Kindle Unlimited on sale, this could be your chance to secure a new reading for the holiday break or add new titles to the reading list for 2022. If you’re interested in securing the service, hurry up : the promotion will be available for a limited time.

Subscribe to Kindle Unlimited for $9.99