9 year old girl dies after trying TikTok’s “Blackout Challenge”

Nylah Anderson passed away in her room while her family was at home, not knowing what was going on.

We often write about TikTok challenges that dominate the world, but not all are fun and safe. Most have to do with dancing, poses or couples. However, the parents of a 10-year-old Philadelphia girl who recently passed away blame TikTok’s “Blackout Challenge” for being the reason behind their daughter’s death. According to Philly Voice, the young Nylah Anderson tried the challenge and was found dead in her room on December 12th.

The most devastating thing was that her entire family was at home and she had no idea that Nylah was in trouble.

“They finally found her unconscious and rushed her to Nemours Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead,” reported the Voice. Tawainna Anderson, the mother of Nylah, warned other unsuspecting parents of these dangers when speaking to ABC 6 News. The girl was supposedly an extremely intelligent child and spoke three languages.

“Be sure to check your kids’ phones,” said Tawainna. “You never know what you might find on their phones… They’re kids. They don’t know what they’re doing.” Unfortunately, Philly Voice also reported that the tragic death of Nylah it is not the first to involve the Blackout Challenge, as other children in Tennessee, Oklahoma and Colorado have also been victims.

This challenge reflects a similar wave that occurred decades ago when young people secretly smothered themselves to feel a euphoria, but sadly, many died on that occasion as well.

A spokesperson for TikTok published this statement about the Blackout Challenge: “This troubling ‘challenge’, which people seem to learn from sources other than our platform, is long before our challenge and has never been a TikTok trend,” they said. they.

“We remain vigilant in our commitment to user safety and would immediately remove related content if found. Our deepest condolences go to the family for their tragic loss.”

Check out the Instagram post and YouTube video below: