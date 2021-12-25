A man suspected of raping a stepdaughter aged 4 to 10, imprisoned in Minas Gerais

A 37-year-old man was arrested in Engenheiro Caldas, in the Minas Gerais region of Vale do Rio Doce, suspected of committing vulnerable rape against his stepdaughter, aged 10. The temporary arrest warrant was served by the Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG) in that Thursday (12/23).
Although the crime was registered on December 16, police investigations indicated that the abuse began when the child was only four years old and lasted up to two days before the victim’s family reported the rape.
Family members reported, according to the PCMG, that when the stepfather was unable to have sex with the child, he would attack her mother, even in the presence of the victim. In addition to the abuses, the suspect was reported to be making threats.
As a result, the police authorities sent the girl to be examined in the criminal body and proceeded with the investigation, representing the Judiciary Power for the arrest of the suspect.
The man was arrested and heard at the city’s police station, and then handed over to the prison system, where he remains at the disposal of Justice.
What does the law on rape say in Brazil?
According to the Brazilian Penal Code, in its article 213, in the wording given by Law 2015 of 2009, rape ”compels someone, by means of violence or serious threat, to have a carnal conjunction or to practice or allow another to be practiced with it. libidinous act.”
Article 215 contains sexual violation through fraud. This means ”having a carnal relationship or performing another libidinous act with someone, through fraud or any other means that prevents or hinders the free expression of the victim’s will”
What is sexual harassment?
What is rape against vulnerable?
The crime of rape against the vulnerable is provided for in article 217-A. The text prohibits the practice of carnal conjunction or other libidinous acts with children under 14, under penalty of imprisonment from 8 to 15 years.
Penalties for crimes against sexual freedom
The penalty for those who commit the crime of rape it can range from six to 10 years in prison. However, if the assault results in bodily harm of a serious nature or if the victim is aged between 14 and 17, the penalty ranges from eight to 12 years in prison. And if the crime results in death, the sentence jumps to 12 to 30 years in prison.
the penalty for sexual rape by fraud from two to six years of incarceration. If the crime is committed for the purpose of obtaining economic advantage, a fine is also applied.
What is rape culture?
How to report violence against women?
- Connect 180 to help victims of abuse.
- In cases of emergency, call 190.