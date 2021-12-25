A man suspected of raping a stepdaughter aged 4 to 10, imprisoned in Minas Gerais

Temporary arrest warrant was served by the Civil Police this Thursday (12/23) (photo: WhatsApp/Radialist Diego Jorge)

A 37-year-old man was arrested in Engenheiro Caldas, in the Minas Gerais region of Vale do Rio Doce, suspected of committing vulnerable rape against his stepdaughter, aged 10. The temporary arrest warrant was served by the Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG) in that Thursday (12/23).

Although the crime was registered on December 16, police investigations indicated that the abuse began when the child was only four years old and lasted up to two days before the victim’s family reported the rape.

Family members reported, according to the PCMG, that when the stepfather was unable to have sex with the child, he would attack her mother, even in the presence of the victim. In addition to the abuses, the suspect was reported to be making threats.

As a result, the police authorities sent the girl to be examined in the criminal body and proceeded with the investigation, representing the Judiciary Power for the arrest of the suspect.

The man was arrested and heard at the city’s police station, and then handed over to the prison system, where he remains at the disposal of Justice.