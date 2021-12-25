‘A place in the sun’: Lara cries after having sex with Christian

Andréia Horta as Lara in a scene from ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ (Photo: Reproduction)

In the next chapters of novel “a place in the sun“, Lara (Andréia Horta) is going to have sex with Christian (Cauã Reymond), but will burst into tears soon after.

Everything will happen after the cook’s marriage comes to an end thanks to her closeness to Christian, who she thinks is Renato. She will try not to get involved with Barbara’s husband, but she won’t be able to. The two will then indulge in passion. But, after having sex with the boy for the first time, Lara will burst into tears:

– What it was?

– It’s just… It’s difficult for me because a lot comes back.

– I imagine, but do you promise that we won’t give up?

– Promise. Of course not, it’s just that I feel guilty I guess.

Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) will ask the reason for the guilt and Lara will explain that he is Christian.

– I know that, wherever he is, he wants my well, he wants me to move on, but… It’s not something rational.

– Precisely. It is not rational to give up what we have just lived together. This here speaks more than anything. It’s our connection that’s saying – Christian will argue skilfully.

“You’re right,” Lara will agree.

See the week’s summary of “A Place in the Sun”: