A target for Corinthians, Diego Costa earns a millionaire salary at Atlético; see values

Diego Costa is one of the great soap operas in this ball market. Athletic striker, he interests Corinthians, which prioritizes the hiring of a 9 shirt for next season. Galo, in turn, promises to play a tough game to negotiate the center forward.

At Atlético, Diego Costa has a contract valid until December 2022. If the miners agree to negotiate it, the savings in monthly earnings would be important. On his YouTube channel, journalist Jorge Nicola revealed how much the player costs to Athletic coffers.

“He’s a guy who earns BRL 1 million and 300 thousand reais a month. Atlético has already done the math and imagined savings of around 17 million reais with salaries alone. However, Atlético will only do business with Corinthians through financial compensation”, says Jorge.

It will not be an easy task to remove Diego Costa from Atlético. The Minas Gerais club does not talk about the values ​​of a possible contract termination, but makes it clear that it will demand a good reward. This is what Sérgio Coelho, president of Galo, guarantees.

“Strengthening a rival is always very bad. (…) but everything is business. I’m reinforcing him and he’s giving me what in return? Are you solving a financial part of me? Are you reinforcing me from another side? Are you giving up someone that interests me, who will strengthen my team? So it depends on the negotiation. But if a high-level player of ours comes out to reinforce a rival without Atlético having won in exchange for that, the chance I’m sure is: it’s zero”, said Coelho in an interview with Alvinegro Channel.

