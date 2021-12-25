ADATA unveils mouse concept that is also SSD with 1 TB of storage

In addition to other products that will be part of the company’s lineup at CES 2022

Some companies tend to show first what they have in store for CES, one of the largest electronics fairs in the world. THE The date is one of those companies and it revealed a unusual idea: a mouse with an SSD inside. Among all their “pre-disclosed” products, this one is, without a doubt, the most different.

The mouse, still unnamed, is a concept and is currently being called XPG Vault. The wired mouse has USB-C connection, important for the SSD to communicate quickly with the system. The description says that the mouse can receive Up to 1TB SSDs with speeds of 985MB/s, almost double the speed of standard SATA SSDs, thanks to the USB-C connection.

Adata wants to bring “your game library in the palm of your hand”. This phrase could simply mean that the games you have installed are on the SSD inside the mouse, or something else. The idea is interesting, especially considering that if you want to switch systems for a moment, your SSD with all the games is right there in the palm of your hand.

More details about this different idea should arrive during CES 2022. The company also revealed other products that it will be showing during the fair. Along with the “mouse-port-SSD”, Adata introduced a new gamer mouse. The XPG Alpha will have a wired and wireless version and will arrive with an innovative ergonomic design and a high-performance optical sensor.



– Continues after advertising –

Within the presentation lineup is the XPG Cybercore source with 80 Plus Platinum certification at 1000W and 1300W configurations for high-end power-hungry setups. already the XPG Battlecruiser Pro it is a prototype of a full tower case and for now you can see that it will be a beautiful case with a lot of space. Adata will still be presenting two AIO liquid cooling from the Levante series. There are two options, 240mm and 360mm, with an LCD screen on the CPU block.

Moving on to performance, Adata unveiled new super speed PCIe Gen5 SSD designs. The prototype called “Project Nighthawk” must deliver 14GB read and 12GB write. Already the “Project Blackbird” is a little behind with 14GBs/10GBs respectively. Its DDR5 XPG Lancer RGB and XPG Caster RGB memories, delivering up to 7000 MHz, will also be presented at CES.

Adata’s lineup ends with three different notebooks with screens between 14″ and 15.6″ and 11th generation Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070. More details of all these products will be revealed at the fair. Let’s wait and see the SSD mouse in action.



– Continues after advertising –

ADATA announces DDR5 XPG Lancer gamer memory up to 5200 MT/s

There will also be a dual-channel model that will deliver up to 6000 MT/s



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Tom’s Hardware Source: Adata