After enjoying a single vacation and dancing funk in SP, Bolsonaro is expected for New Year in SC

After six days of vacation without his wife Michelle and a forecast of Christmas in Brasília, President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to spend New Year’s Eve in São Francisco do Sul, in the North of Santa Catarina

After a six-day vacation in Guarujá (SP), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) arrived this Thursday (23), at Palácio da Alvorada, in Brasília, where he should spend Christmas with his family.

The forecast is for a new trip, now to São Francisco do Sul, in the North of Santa Catarina, on the 27th, where he will spend the New Year. The return to the federal capital must take place on January 3rd.

The Special Secretariat for Communication has not officially informed about the trip of the Chief Executive, not even days of return, even though the displacements are made with public apparatus and resources.

Bolsonaro dedicated his vacation in Guarujá to finding supporters and taking a jet ski ride. On Monday (20), it was filmed dancing funk on a boat with at least four other people.

The Chief Executive was accompanied throughout the trip by the president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães, and by presidential advisors. First lady Michelle stayed in Brasília.