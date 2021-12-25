After traveling 110 km, Mion suffers from physical fatigue and goes to the gym. TV News

Marcos Mion traveled 110 km from Minas Gerais to Aparecida, in the interior of São Paulo, to fulfill a promise for having been hired by Globo. This Friday (24), the host of Caldeirão said that he was not able to walk properly due to physical fatigue, but even so he went to the gym.

“It’s the day after my arrival, I slept, I’m destroyed. My legs are so bad I can’t walk without limping yet, I can’t. It’s a lot of wear on my legs. And what did I come for?”, he asked, showing then your personal trainer. “I’ll take care of the top, what’s destroyed are the bottoms,” he joked.

According to Mion, his wife, Suzana Gullo, even tried to stop him from following his training routine. “[Ela disse:] ‘He can’t even walk, he stays here whining, he had to do a foot bath,'” he mimicked.

The famous man made an agreement with Nossa Senhora Aparecida that, in case he was hired by the Marinho radio station, he would walk from Minas Gerais to the city of Aparecida. On vacation from recording the Caldeirão, he justified his disappearance on social media with images of the walk.

“How many times did I talk to her thinking that maybe it wasn’t for me, disappointed to hit the bar once more… But I never lost faith that Jesus Christ and Our Lady were keeping for the right time the fulfillment of my greatest wish. And let’s agree? Everything that’s happening couldn’t be better! Mom took care of it, blessed it, I put up with the process… It happened!!”, he declared in an excerpt of the text.

Check out the moments of the pilgrimage from Mion to Aparecida below: