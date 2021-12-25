Almost 200 games in five years in São Paulo: meet Bruno Alves, new Grêmio reinforcement | Guild

Grêmio sought to hire a defender ready to fight for position and with almost 200 games accumulated in the last four seasons. Bruno Alves, 30 years old, ended the 2021 season on a low in São Paulo, in reserve, and will seek a return in Serie B.

He arrives in Porto Alegre on loan until June 2023 to partner with Geromel while Kannemann is recovering from hip surgery. It should be ahead of Rodrigues among the options available to coach Vagner Mancini.

After forming the least-defected duo in the 2019 Brasileirão alongside Arboleda – São Paulo conceded 30 goals in 38 games –, they lost prestige in the elimination to Mirassol in the quarterfinals of Paulistão 2020, with a 3 rd defeat two.

At that time, the then coach Fernando Diniz started prioritizing players who had the quality to start playing from defense. Despite reiterating the evolution in the fundamentals of passing under the command of the coach, Bruno and Arboleda lost the title to young Diego Costa and left-back Léo, transformed into defender.

The reserve did not shake Bruno Alves, who became a mentor of the new starting duo. In the behind-the-scenes videos of games released by São Paulo, it was common for the defender to appear in close-by-ear conversations with Léo and Diego Costa (see the video below).

But 2020 would still end as a positive year. The defender regained Diniz’s confidence and returned to the starting lineup in mid-October to no longer leave the spot open.

The season has now turned into 2021 and with Hernán Crespo in charge of São Paulo. In the scheme of three defenders formed by the Argentine, Bruno Alves followed in the company of Arboleda and Léo.

But the arrival of Miranda sacrificed the defender. Even so, he was the only player in the squad to play in all the Libertadores group stage matches. In the Copa do Brasil and Brasileirão, it alternated between ownership and the reserve bank until the end of the first round of Serie A.

Then Bruno Alves lost his hierarchy. Crespo left, Rogério Ceni arrived, and he continued to be discredited. Before playing the 90 minutes of the 2-0 defeat by América-MG in the last round, he had only started in September, in the middle of the Brazilian Championship.

The defender arrived at São Paulo in 2017 and played only four games in the first six months at the club. Consolidated in 2018 to reach its best stage a year later, when it was chosen for the selection of Paulistão. Since then, he has accumulated 187 games.

– The wear of five seasons with the São Paulo shirt made Bruno Alves end his cycle before the end of his contract. With the Tricolor shirt he won a São Paulo Championship – summarizes Eduardo Rodrigues, São Paulo’s sector player in the ge.

