Alongside Michelle, Bolsonaro delivers Christmas address on national TV | Politics

President Jair Bolsonaro made the traditional Christmas address on national radio and television this Friday (24) alongside the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro.

The speech lasted just over a minute, time which Bolsonaro shared with Michelle.

Unlike last year, when he cited the pandemic and publicized government actions to fight Covid-19, Bolsonaro ignored issues such as child vaccination and the health crisis. He said 2021 was “a year of many difficulties”.

“However, we were not lacking in seriousness, dedication and a fraternal spirit in the planning and construction of public policies in favor of all families”, he declared.

The first lady affirmed that the government “did not spare efforts to support everyone” and that at no time did it depart from what it believes: “God, fatherland, family and freedom”.

Read the full statement:

Bolsonaro: Good evening everyone. Under God’s protection, we come to another Christmas.

Michelle: A special time in the life of all Brazilians. Time to thank, build and fraternize.

Bolsonaro: We are finishing another year. A year of many difficulties. However, we were not lacking in seriousness, dedication and a fraternal spirit in the planning and construction of public policies in favor of all families.

Michelle: With dignity and respect for others, we spare no effort to support everyone, especially the most vulnerable. We do not deviate, at any time, from what we believe and defend: God, country, family and freedom. We thank each Brazilian for their trust in our country. We want everyone to celebrate this Christmas the way we love it, with our family and friends. We are honored to wish you and your family a blessed and joyful Christmas.