Amazon Prime Video series passes ALL Netflix series and becomes MOST VIEWED of 2021

‘The Wheel of Time’, starring Rosamund Pike, became one of the most successful series not only of the Prime Video, but also from 2021.

According to a recent website report Nielsen, the series was the most shown of all the platforms of streaming between the days November 15th and 21st (and it’s worth remembering that its debut occurred only on the day November 19th).

During this period, the production was shown for more than 1.1 billion minutes reaching almost twice the minutes of second place (the 2nd season of ‘The Tiger Mafia’, with 685 million).

This domination is even more impressive considering that ‘The Wheel of Time’ has fewer episodes than other titles that have appeared on the list. Prime Video only released three chapters for the production’s debut, while the rest aired weekly. at the time, ‘You’ and ‘Narcos: Mexico’ already had thirty episodes available, while ‘The Tiger Mafia’ had 13 and ‘The Great British Baking Show’, 74 (all appearing in the report).

Described as one of the most popular and enduring fantasy literary sagas of all time, the work has sold over 90 million copies. Set in an epic, sprawling world where magic exists and only a few women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), member of an incredibly powerful women’s organization called Aes Sedai. Arriving in the small town of Two Rivers, she embarks on a perilous world journey with five young men and women, one of whom has been prophesied as the Dragon Reborn, who will save or destroy humanity.

Alexandre Willaume (‘Tomb Raider’) will play Thom Merrilin, a traveling artist who joins the protagonist on her journey at the beginning of the first book. Johann Myers You’ll take on the role of Padan Fain, a cunning and treacherous merchant who will cross the characters’ paths for personal advantage.

The cast also includes Madeleine Madden, which will give life to Egwene Al’Vere; Marcus Rutherford, who will be Perrin Aybara; harris, who will play Mar Cauthon; Zoë Robins, which will be Nynaeve; Josha Stradowski, which will give life to Rand Al’Thor; Daniel Henney, which will be al’Lan Mandragoran; and Alvaro Death, who will play Logain Ablar.

Priyanka Bose, Taylor Napier, Emmanuel Imani, Hammad Animashaun, Alvaro Death, Pasha Bocarie, Jennifer Preston, Izuka Hoyle, sophie okonedo, kae alexander, Clare Perkins, Peter Franzen and Kate Fleetwood also star in the production.