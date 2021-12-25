Amusing Christian plays Lara and Barbara Muggles at the same time · TV News

Christian (Cauã Reymond) will show that he is able to step over even Lara (Andreia Horta) to maintain his farce in Um Lugar ao Sol. The usurper will be rude and rude to the cook to keep Renato’s character in front of Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) — already suspicious of the proximity between them in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

The executive has already abused his ex-girlfriend when he saw her in the parking lot of the company in Santiago (José de Abreu). To redeem himself, he will look for her to implement a project that will transform Noca’s restaurant (Marieta Severo) into a kitchen-school for training new professionals.

Cocky, the character of Cauã Reymond will still claim that the partnership is a way for him to honor the memory of his dead brother in Licia Manzo’s serial. The story will sound strange to Ravi (Juan Paiva), who will advise him to stay far away of Lara not to fall into temptation.

Fate, however, will try to unite them because of an assault on the establishment in the scenes that will be shown from the next 5th. Tied up by the criminals, Christian will find a way out of the trap and fall into another one right away — as soon as Mateus (Danton Mello) catches Lara all melted down by the hero of the night.

Santiago will add more fuel to the fire by proposing that Barbara take a new direction in life and start working at Redentor, albeit from below. She will become an intern in the project that the supermarket chain will implement in Noca’s business, who will be embarrassed with the dondoca’s nose up.

Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) on the nine o’clock soap opera

The antagonist played by Alinne Moraes will refuse to taste the food and will even treat them with the utmost arrogance. Christian, who will go there to avoid the worst, will be forced to join the woman’s freak show to keep Renato’s type.

Guilty, he will later go to Lara to apologize and put all the responsibility on Barbara’s back. He will say that his partner is extremely jealous and that just a good morning would be needed to cause yet another crisis in his marriage.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

