Ana Maria Braga shocks Globo’s audience by encouraging “massage in turkey”

Ana Maria Braga
Ana Maria Braga returned to cause with an unusual comment (Image: Reproduction / Globo)

Ana Maria Braga it’s on the whole rope. This Thursday (23), the presenter surprised her with a new comment on More you, gives Globe. It all started when she was cooking a turkey, but ended up delivering a double-edged line.

Among the instructions to “skin” and “massage the turkey with love”, the morning owner took advantage of the moment and made sexual puns with the name of the animal. This was done while she was showing a way to prepare food for the holiday season.

“I forgot to pass the lemon, I’m sorry, I was excited about my turkey. […] He massaged the turkey, he’ll be very grateful to you and happy as a result of a massage like this one with love”, shot Ana Maria Braga, live.

On Twitter, as could be expected, the presenter ended up being the subject. “My mood level: I’m sick of laughing at Ana Maria Braga massaging the turkey”, said a fan.

“I don’t have maturity for her lines in this recipe”, commented another internet user. A third, in turn, highlighted: “Pure juice of Brazilian humor”.

Ana Maria Braga goes to the ground

Yesterday (22), the blonde received a Christmas challenge from Ju Massaoka and left everyone stunned. For the victory, the veteran rolled a lot and went to the ground. On the web, fans raved about it.

It all started when the reporter announced a challenge for the presenter: eliminate the Christmas balls from a box rolling.

Ana Maria Braga surprised everyone and made a kind of bridge on the ground and rolled a lot. She drew laughs from Ju, the production and the internet with all her flexibility.

Check out the repercussion:

