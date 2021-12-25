Anatel publishes list of cell phones capable of using 5G signal

The auction of the 5G mobile network was held and the signal is expected to start reaching consumers from mid 2022 onwards. However, not all cell phones are able to use the technology.











The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) released this week a list of cell phones compatible with 5G technology. In total, there are 49 cell phone models that have been approved.

The agency emphasizes that approval, a series of quality and safety tests, is a prerequisite for the sale of the devices. Models not approved according to 5G, however, may fit into other categories approved by Anatel.

Therefore, before buying a new cell phone, it is important to check if the model has been approved by Anatel and if it is suitable for using 5G. Selling a product without any approval by the agency is illegal.

Check the list of approved 5G cell phones:

apple

– iPhone 12;

– iPhone 12 Mini, Pro and Pro Max;

– iPhone 13;

– Iphone 13 Mini, Pro and Pro Max;

Xiaomi

– Mi 10T;

– Mi 10T Pro;

– Mi 11;

– Well F3;

– Poco M3 Pro;

– Redmi Note 10 5G;

– Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE.

Samsung

– Galaxy A32 5G;

– Galaxy A52 5G;

– Galaxy A52s 5G;

– Galaxy M52;

– Galaxy Note 20 5G;

– Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G;

– Galaxy S21;

– Galaxy S21 FE;

– Galaxy S21 Ultra;

– Galaxy S21+;

– Galaxy Z Flip 3;

– Galaxy Z Fold 2;

– Galaxy Z Fold 3.

asus

– ROG Phone 3;

– ROG Phone 5;

– ROG Phone 5s;

– Zenfone 7;

– Zenfone 8;

– Zenfone 8 Flip;

Nokia

– Nokia G50.

Motorola

– Moto G 5G;

– Moto G 5G Plus;

– Moto G100;

– Moto G200;

– Moto G50 5G;

– Moto G71;

– Motorola Edge;

– Motorola Edge 20;

– Motorola Edge 20 Lite;

– Motorola Edge 20 Pro.

realme

– Realme 7 5G;

– Realme 8 5G;

– Realme GT Master Edition.

TCL

– TCL 20 Pro 5G.