Anatel warns that equipment that hacks subscription TV and streaming signals can steal data | National Newspaper

THE National Telecommunications Agency found that equipment that illegally provides cable TV or video on demand is also used to steal data from consumers.

The technicians of Anatel analyzed unauthorized TV box equipment, pirated devices, offered in popular stores or on the internet. Technicians accurately simulated the conditions encountered by the user.

The pirated device illegally transmits the signal from cable TV operators through applications that mimic pay TV and streaming services. Whoever buys this equipment accesses – without paying – content protected by copyright, which is a crime.

THE Anatel found that criminals installed a spy computer program, which allows them to take control of the pirated device and capture user information such as financial data, documents and photos.

This is because the pirated TV box device can access the user’s home internet network, and search other devices such as personal computers and cell phones of anyone in the house.

Another possibility is when a person uses their own pirated device to access the internet and enters their passwords. The device can steal the password.

And that’s not all. Once they contaminate the pirated device, criminals can also remotely operate several pieces of equipment at the same time, and use them as robots to make hacker attacks on other sites – public or private – congesting and bringing down telecommunications networks.

Rodrigo Jonas Fragola, an Information Security specialist, says that this type of attack, which takes place inside a person’s home, is very difficult to identify: “The hacker keeps the equipment working precisely so that you don’t notice. And if he is going to make an internal attack within your network, to search for photographs, to search for other equipment, this can happen, for example, at dawn. It can happen, for example, when people are not, for example, watching a program”.

To combat piracy, the agency has set up an action plan and has been working together with agencies such as the Revenue Service, the Federal Police and the Federal Highway Police. Over the past two years, the agency has removed more than 1 million pirated box TV sets from the market..

Anatel warns of the dangers that consumers run when buying illegal equipment.