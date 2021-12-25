Angelica and Luciano Huck: Daughter’s Christmas look stands out in photo

Angelica and Luciano Huck combined Christmas looks with their children this year. The host of “Astral Journey” posted a sequence of photos of the family’s celebration of the date on Instagram, and the outfit of the youngest, 9-year-old Eva, caught the eye. See photos in gallery above!

While 16-year-old Joaquim, with impressive beauty, 13-year-old Benício, Luciano Huck and Angelica herself used light tones such as off-white, with golden and white highlights, the girl, whose personality was described by her father as “an artist” , preferred to wear an all red striped dress, matching the shoes.

Angelica and Luciano Huck’s family looks for Christmas

Eva wore burgundy closed shoes to decorate with the piece shoulder to shoulder and different stripes, more or less thick, horizontal and vertical, red and white. The dress still had puffy sleeves and the look was composed with a bow in her hair.

Angelica also opted for a dress, but in her case, the outfit came in a golden tone with sparkles, a twist at the crotch and nude heel sandals, also with shiny details. The golden tone of the fresh dress matched her husband’s khaki pants, who wore brown slippers.

The older children also sported slippers on their feet, a white half-sleeved blouse – in contrast to their father’s off-white long-sleeved shirt – as well as dark pants and shorts.

Luciano Huck’s family wishes ‘new cycle’ to fans and friends at Christmas

“Merry Christmas to all families … may the Christmas spirit be present and love always prevail”, wrote Angelica. In the photos, the family appears all together and still in the presence of a Santa Claus. Luciano Huck also posted the click beside his children on his Instagram account.

“A happy Christmas! We wish this Christmas to be the beginning. The beginning of a new cycle of great health, peace, love and dialogue. May we ever be able to reconnect, pick up the pieces, catch up on lost hugs. With all our affection Ksyvickis Huck Family.”, wished the presenter of “Domingão”.

Fans noticed a special detail: Angelica’s father, who was recently hospitalized, appears in the photos with the presenter’s family, appearing to be much more recovered after the stroke, and carrying a cane.

Luciano Huck and Angelica receive ‘Merry Christmas’ from famous

In both publications, several famous friends of the couple commented, besides, of course, the fans. “Merry Christmas,” said Naiara Azevedo, with festive emojis.

“Merry Christmas, beautiful family!” Sandy wished. “A happy Christmas to you too. Full of love and peace”, commented Fátima Bernardes. Mariana Rios also wished her family a happy day, and Fernanda Gentil left her hearts, expressing her love.