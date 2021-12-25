Anitta chooses a R$ 60,000 dress for Christmas with her family

Anitta chose a dress worth around US$10,700 (R$60,700) to spend Christmas with her family.

The piece, a black spaghetti-strap dress with star detail, is by Yves Saint Laurent (San Laurent).

The dress is not available on the website of the brand, but the singer herself confirmed the information in Stories on Instagram by sharing the publication of a fan club that informed the price of the piece.

Anitta wasn’t the only famous one to get ready to spend Christmas with her family. Wesley Safadão, Grazi Massafera, Vera Fischer, Belo, Luan Santana, Carolina Dieckmann and more shared the chosen looks.

The looks of the famous for Christmas

Zilu Camargo chose a tight red for the Christmas dinner - Reproduction/Instagram

1 / 46

Zilu Camargo

Zilu Camargo chose a tight red for the Christmas dinner

Reproduction/Instagram

Ludmilla's Christmas - Play / Instagram

two / 46

Ludmilla’s Christmas

Play / Instagram

Vera Fischer poses in front of the Christmas tree with an orange cleavage - Reproduction/Instagram

3 / 46

Vera Fischer

Vera Fischer poses in front of the Christmas tree in an orange decoto.

Reproduction/Instagram

Graciele Lacerda poses in front of the Christmas tree - Reproduction/Instagram

4 / 46

Graciele Lacerda

Graciele Lacerda poses in front of the Christmas tree

Reproduction/Instagram

Carol Dias and Kaká posed with their children for a Christmas photo - Reproduction/Instagram

5 / 46

Carol Dias and Kaka

Carol Dias and Kaká posed with their children for a Christmas photo

Reproduction/Instagram

Carolina Dieckmann shows off her Christmas look - Reproduction/Instagram

6 / 46

Carolina Dietmann

Carolina Dietmann shows off her Christmas look

Reproduction/Instagram

Thiaguinho's Christmas - Play / Instagram

7 / 46

Thiaguinho’s Christmas

Play / Instagram

Wesley Safadão and Thyane Dantas posed for a photo with their three children - Reproduction/Instagram

8 / 46

Wesley Safadão and Thyane Dantas

Wesley Safadão and Thyane Dantas posed for a photo with their three children

Reproduction/Instagram

Talita Younan celebrates Isabel's first Christmas - Reproduction/Instagram

9 / 46

Talita Younan and Isabel

Talita Younan celebrates Isabel’s first Christmas

Reproduction/Instagram

Zé Neto, from the duo with Cristiano, with his wife Natália Toscano and their children - Reproduction/Instagram

10 / 46

Ze Neto

Zé Neto, from the duo with Cristiano, with his wife Natália Toscano and their children

Reproduction/Instagram

Cristiano, from the duo with Zé Neto, with his wife Paula Vaccari and their children - Reproduction/Instagram

11 / 46

christian

Cristiano, from the duo with Zé Neto, with his wife Paula Vaccari and their children

Reproduction/Instagram

Duda Reis chose a black look for Christmas - Reproduction/Instagram

12 / 46

Duda Reis chose a black look for Christmas

Reproduction/Instagram

Grazi Massafera chose a yellow dress for Christmas dinner - Reproduction/Instagram

13 / 46

Grazi Massafera chose a yellow dress for the Christmas dinner

Reproduction/Instagram

Belo wore a light suit at Christmas - Reproduction/Instagram

14 / 46

Belo wore a light suit at Christmas

Reproduction/Instagram

Anitta's Christmas and Family - Play / Instagram

15 / 46

Anitta’s Christmas and family

Play / Instagram

Christmas by Pedro Scooby and Cintia Dicker - Reproduction/Instagram

16 / 46

Christmas by Pedro Scooby and Cintia Dicker

Reproduction/Instagram

Christmas of Mariana Uhlmann, Felipe Simas and family - Reproduction/Instagram

17 / 46

Christmas of Mariana Uhlmann, Felipe Simas and family

Reproduction/Instagram

Christmas by Luan Santana - Reproduction/Instagram

18 / 46

Luan Santana’s Christmas

Reproduction/Instagram

Patricia Poet's Christmas - Reproduction/Instagram

19 / 46

Patricia Poet’s Christmas

Reproduction/Instagram

Rodrigo Faro and family at Christmas - Reproduction/Instagram

20 / 46

Rodrigo Faro and family at Christmas

Reproduction/Instagram

Christmas of Alok, Romana Novais and children - Reproduction/Instagram

21 / 46

Christmas of Alok, Romana Novais and children

Reproduction/Instagram

MC Rebecca chose a green look for Christmas - Reproduction/Instagram

22 / 46

MC Rebecca chose a green look for Christmas

Reproduction/Instagram

Ana Maria Braga wore a golden dress on Christmas Eve - Reproduction/Instagram

23 / 46

Ana Maria Braga wore a golden dress on Christmas Eve

Reproduction/Instagram

Adriana Sant'anna also opted for the golden one for Christmas - Reproduction/Instagram

24 / 46

Adriana Sant’anna also opted for gold for Christmas

Reproduction/Instagram

Ticiane and Helô Pinheiro in red at Christmas - Reproduction/Instagram

25 / 46

Ticiane and Helô Pinheiro in red at Christmas

Reproduction/Instagram

Celina Locks wore red for Christmas - Reproduction/Instagram

26 / 46

Celina Locks wore red for Christmas

Reproduction/Instagram

Christmas by Gabi Martins and Tierry - Reproduction/Instagram

27 / 46

Gabi Martins and Tierry’s Christmas

Reproduction/Instagram

Christmas by Rodrigo Simas and Agatha Moreira - Reproduction/Instagram

28 / 46

Rodrigo Simas and Agatha Moreira’s Christmas

Reproduction/Instagram

Christmas by Giovanna Ewbank, Bruno Gagliasso and children - Reproduction/Instagram

29 / 46

Christmas by Giovanna Ewbank, Bruno Gagliasso and children

Reproduction/Instagram

Christmas by Gusttavo Lima, Andressa Suita and children - Reproduction/Instagram

30 / 46

Christmas by Gusttavo Lima, Andressa Suita and children

Reproduction/Instagram

Christmas of Simone and family - Reproduction/Instagram

31 / 46

Simone’s Christmas and family

Reproduction/Instagram

Christmas by Lulu Santos and family - Reproduction/Instagram

32 / 46

Christmas by Lulu Santos and family

Reproduction/Instagram

Christmas of Leo Santana, Lore Improta and daughter - Reproduction/Instagram

33 / 46

Christmas of Leo Santana, Lore Improta and daughter

Reproduction/Instagram

Cleo posed with her husband at Christmas - Reproduction/Instagram

34 / 46

Cleo posed with her husband at Christmas

Reproduction/Instagram

Luciana Gimenez posed with her children at Christmas - Reproduction/Instagram

35 / 46

Luciana Gimenez posed with her children at Christmas

Reproduction/Instagram

Natal de Virgínia, Zé Felipe and daughter - Reproduction/Instagram

36 / 46

Virginia’s Christmas, Zé Felipe and daughter

Reproduction/Instagram

Sasha and João Figueiredo's Christmas - Reproduction/Instagram

37 / 46

Sasha and João Figueiredo’s Christmas

Reproduction/Instagram

Christmas of Angelica, Luciano Huck and children - Reproduction/Instagram

38 / 46

Christmas of Angelica, Luciano Huck and children

Reproduction/Instagram

Karina Bacchi's Christmas - Play / Instagram

39 / 46

Karina Bacchi’s Christmas

Play / Instagram

Barbara Evans' Christmas - Reproduction / Instagram

40 / 46

Barbara Evans Christmas

Play / Instagram

Christmas by Gloria Pires - Play / Instagram

41 / 46

Gloria Pires Christmas

Play / Instagram

Christmas by Ana Paula Default - Playback / Instagram

42 / 46

Christmas by Ana Paula Standard

Play / Instagram

Gretchen's Christmas - Play / Instagram

43 / 46

Gretchen Christmas

Play / Instagram

Larissa Manoela's Christmas - Reproduction / Instagram

44 / 46

Larissa Manoela’s Christmas

Play / Instagram

Sabrina Sato's Christmas - Play / Instagram

45 / 46

Sabrina Sato’s Christmas

Play / Instagram

Christmas by Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina - Reproduction/Instagram

46 / 46

Christmas by Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina

Reproduction/Instagram

