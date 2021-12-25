Anitta chooses a R$ 60,000 dress for Christmas with her family

Anitta chose a dress worth around US$10,700 (R$60,700) to spend Christmas with her family.
The piece, a black spaghetti-strap dress with star detail, is by Yves Saint Laurent (San Laurent).
The dress is not available on the website of the brand, but the singer herself confirmed the information in Stories on Instagram by sharing the publication of a fan club that informed the price of the piece.
Anitta wasn’t the only famous one to get ready to spend Christmas with her family. Wesley Safadão, Grazi Massafera, Vera Fischer, Belo, Luan Santana, Carolina Dieckmann and more shared the chosen looks.
The looks of the famous for Christmas
1 / 46
Zilu Camargo
Zilu Camargo chose a tight red for the Christmas dinner
Reproduction/Instagram
two / 46
Ludmilla’s Christmas
Play / Instagram
3 / 46
Vera Fischer
Vera Fischer poses in front of the Christmas tree in an orange decoto.
Reproduction/Instagram
4 / 46
Graciele Lacerda
Graciele Lacerda poses in front of the Christmas tree
Reproduction/Instagram
5 / 46
Carol Dias and Kaka
Carol Dias and Kaká posed with their children for a Christmas photo
Reproduction/Instagram
6 / 46
Carolina Dietmann
Carolina Dietmann shows off her Christmas look
Reproduction/Instagram
7 / 46
Thiaguinho’s Christmas
Play / Instagram
8 / 46
Wesley Safadão and Thyane Dantas
Wesley Safadão and Thyane Dantas posed for a photo with their three children
Reproduction/Instagram
9 / 46
Talita Younan and Isabel
Talita Younan celebrates Isabel’s first Christmas
Reproduction/Instagram
10 / 46
Ze Neto
Zé Neto, from the duo with Cristiano, with his wife Natália Toscano and their children
Reproduction/Instagram
11 / 46
christian
Cristiano, from the duo with Zé Neto, with his wife Paula Vaccari and their children
Reproduction/Instagram
12 / 46
Duda Reis chose a black look for Christmas
Reproduction/Instagram
13 / 46
Grazi Massafera chose a yellow dress for the Christmas dinner
Reproduction/Instagram
14 / 46
Belo wore a light suit at Christmas
Reproduction/Instagram
15 / 46
Anitta’s Christmas and family
Play / Instagram
16 / 46
Christmas by Pedro Scooby and Cintia Dicker
Reproduction/Instagram
17 / 46
Christmas of Mariana Uhlmann, Felipe Simas and family
Reproduction/Instagram
18 / 46
Luan Santana’s Christmas
Reproduction/Instagram
19 / 46
Patricia Poet’s Christmas
Reproduction/Instagram
20 / 46
Rodrigo Faro and family at Christmas
Reproduction/Instagram
21 / 46
Christmas of Alok, Romana Novais and children
Reproduction/Instagram
22 / 46
MC Rebecca chose a green look for Christmas
Reproduction/Instagram
23 / 46
Ana Maria Braga wore a golden dress on Christmas Eve
Reproduction/Instagram
24 / 46
Adriana Sant’anna also opted for gold for Christmas
Reproduction/Instagram
25 / 46
Ticiane and Helô Pinheiro in red at Christmas
Reproduction/Instagram
26 / 46
Celina Locks wore red for Christmas
Reproduction/Instagram
27 / 46
Gabi Martins and Tierry’s Christmas
Reproduction/Instagram
28 / 46
Rodrigo Simas and Agatha Moreira’s Christmas
Reproduction/Instagram
29 / 46
Christmas by Giovanna Ewbank, Bruno Gagliasso and children
Reproduction/Instagram
30 / 46
Christmas by Gusttavo Lima, Andressa Suita and children
Reproduction/Instagram
31 / 46
Simone’s Christmas and family
Reproduction/Instagram
32 / 46
Christmas by Lulu Santos and family
Reproduction/Instagram
33 / 46
Christmas of Leo Santana, Lore Improta and daughter
Reproduction/Instagram
34 / 46
Cleo posed with her husband at Christmas
Reproduction/Instagram
35 / 46
Luciana Gimenez posed with her children at Christmas