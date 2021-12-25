Anitta chooses a R$ 60,000 dress for Christmas with her family

Anitta chose a dress worth around US$10,700 (R$60,700) to spend Christmas with her family.

The piece, a black spaghetti-strap dress with star detail, is by Yves Saint Laurent (San Laurent).

The dress is not available on the website of the brand, but the singer herself confirmed the information in Stories on Instagram by sharing the publication of a fan club that informed the price of the piece.

Anitta wasn’t the only famous one to get ready to spend Christmas with her family. Wesley Safadão, Grazi Massafera, Vera Fischer, Belo, Luan Santana, Carolina Dieckmann and more shared the chosen looks.

