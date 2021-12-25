Antonia Fontenelle defends Regina Duarte and attacks TV Globo – Famosos

Antonia Fontenelle and Regina Duarte (photo: Reproduo/Instagram/YouTube/Montagem)

Antonia Fontenelle



decided to use their social networks this Thursday (24/12) to come out in defense of



Regina Duarte



and shoot the



TV Globo



, which excluded the actress from 70 Anos Esta Noite , a special attraction prepared by the network to commemorate the seven decades of the debut of



your life belongs to me



(



1951



), the first telenovela produced in the country.

In the comments tab of the



Instagram



, YouTuber snapped: “Wait from a network made by these disgusting, pedantic and ungrateful people? That’s why they’re melting.”

“What would Brazilian teledramaturgy be without Regina Duarte?”



Antonia



.

In the publication, the eternal girlfriend of



Brazil



poked the family channel of



Roberto Marinho



(



1904



–



2003



).

The veteran published an image in which she appears smiling, below the sentence: “Regina, you’re bigger than Rede Globo”.

“The greatest feeling that invades me in the celebrations of seventy years of telenovela is grateful. Life has given me fantastic opportunities to play a job that has not benefited me. Most Brazilians received with me a gift full of love, of the joys of identifying with the most genuine human emotions”, she wrote in the post caption to thank the fans for their affection.

Check out the artist’s post below:

Special 70 Years Tonight



Brazilians like to follow soap operas and this is not a cliché. The plant novelists – stopped last Tuesday night (21/12) to check out the special



70 Years Tonight



, the program to celebrate one of the main entertainment products: the soap opera .

You can even say that you don’t like soap operas, but the fact is that Brazilian serials are part of the country’s culture. And you’ve already been impacted by a scene at some point in your life.

The program brought together important artists who are part of the history of television drama and recalled memorable moments, villains, young women and happy endings that marked the history of Brazilian television.

Fernanda Montenegro



,



Lima Duarte



,



Tony Ramos



,



Adriana Esteves



,



Patricia Pillar



,



Susana Vieira



,



Chay Suede



,



Mary’s Eve



,



Camila Pitanga



,



Tas Arajo



and



Antnio Fagundes



were among those present at the celebration.