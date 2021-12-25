Arboleda’s businessman to sue São Paulo to invalidate contract renewal

The contract renewal for defender Arboleda until 2024, announced last Thursday (23), may have new chapters in São Paulo. That’s because Jackson Trindade, representative of Euro Futs, wants to sue Tricolor for the agreement made with José Chamorro, businessman indicated by Arboleda and who represented the player in the negotiation for the new contract with the Morumbi club.

> GALLERY: Click here and learn about the latest market movements in a special summary

In documents in which the THROW! had access, Euro Futs notifies São Paulo for having an agency contract for Arboleda. In the notification, the company says that José Chamorro, businessman appointed by the defender, does not have authorization to arrange athletes in Brazil and is not registered with the CBF, and also remembers the exclusive contract of Euro Futs with the player.

The agreement signed between Euro Futs and Arboleda was signed in April 2020 and is valid until April 2023.

In messages obtained by the report, Jackson Trindade talks with members of the board of directors of São Paulo, who advise him to seek the club’s legal department. Upon notification, Euro Futs plans to file a lawsuit to invalidate Arboleda’s renewal.

The imbroglio between the agents was even the reason for the delay in confirming the renewal of Arboleda with São Paulo. From the beginning, São Paulo discussed the matter with José Chamorro, an Ecuadorian businessman who was appointed by Arboleda himself to lead the negotiations. However, both Euro Futs and Kirin Soccer claim that they have powers of attorney to represent the athlete.

Jackson, Euro Futs representative, and Arboleda (Photo: Personal Archive)

Thus, we can say that the soap opera Arboleda, even with the announced renewal, may have new chapters in the coming days.