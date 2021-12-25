Arena MRV: check how Galo arrived at the calculation of the capacity of 46 thousand fans for the stadium – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Disclosure Arena MRV will have capacity for 46 thousand fans

With just over a year to go before the inauguration of Arena MRV, Atlético’s future stadium, fans from Alvinegra are eagerly waiting to fill the stands at the games. In the final stretch of the 2021 season, the Atleticans broke the attendance record at Mineirão and took more than 55,000 people in the last games of the year.

However, the MRV Arena will fit 46,000 fans. Stadium management explained the reasons for the capacity and how this number was reached before construction began, which began in April 2020 and is expected to end in March 2023.

“There are a number of factors for this. Back in the beginning, in December 2013, an arena was held for 50 thousand people. Some people inside Atlético said: ‘Since it’s going to make it to 50 thousand, why not make it to 60 thousand?’ other people [disseram]: ‘You have to consider Atlético’s historical average, which is around 20 thousand fans, consider the other stadiums that were built in Brazil and also in the world, with the [capacidade] average of 40, 45 thousand fans’. We have the examples of Allianz Parque and Corinthians stadium, which are also in this range”, explained the architect Bernardo Farkasvölgyi, responsible for the MRV Arena project.

“But the main point was not this. The main point was the terrain. Why the terrain? I’ve already commented in other interviews that I believe in destiny. We only had one way to fit the arena, there was no other place, due to the 50 meter radius of the springs, which we preserved, and the position in which the arena fit. We only had one position and the diagonal of the arena was to the North, which is what we have to do to meet the Conmebol and FIFA standards and, obviously, not to get the sun on the players”, he added.

Bernardo Farkasvölgyi added that the comfort for the fans also had an influence. “When you fit into this position, to meet the comfort of the arena, what is comfort? Better slopes in the lower and upper stands. If you take the example of Independência, in order to have more fans, the stands tilted a lot and the Fire Department demanded the placement of the bars. That kind of thing we could never think of happening at Arena MRV. So, all this care for comfort generated a capacity of around 46 thousand people”, he pointed out.

Arena MRV’s administrative and financial director, Thiago Maia, explained that the capacity is similar to other modern stadiums.

“46 thousand is a very good number. Initially, the arena was designed for 41,000, which is what could be done given the size of the terrain. We managed to optimize and move to 46 thousand. As a reference, these numbers are very similar to the Allianz Parque, Neo Química Arena, from Corinthians. We have a good example, which we look up to a lot, which is Juventus, from Italy. They are all of the same capacity”, he said.

The concern was also with the expenses on maintenance of the stadium. “It’s no use building a very big stadium, because the maintenance cost will also increase. In this case, Atlético being the sole owner, the expense is all of Atlético. For example: Mineirão is a beautiful stadium, but its size increases operating costs, it ends up being expensive to play there. I believe it’s an ideal size, which will support Atlético’s fans. We will have many joys”, he added.

