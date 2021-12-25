Arthur Elias praises Sylvinho at Corinthians and explains refusals to coach men’s teams

Arthur Elias, multi-champion coach for the Corinthians women’s team, once again emphasized that he has already received invitations to train in men’s football. In addition, the coach praised Sylvinho’s work ahead of Timão.

Despite having received some proposals, Arthur Elias refused. As much as his objective is to train the male for several factors, as a personal objective, the coach said that the project matters;

“I did receive invitations, I thought a bit, but the project didn’t appeal to me so much. The step will be risky, but we need to take this risk. Even so, we have to see who the people are, the place, who I can take along with me, if there are people who are already in the male… it was nothing that attracted me so much to leave the female”, revealed the coach to the podcast of washing.

“Even because of the economic issue, values ​​are stronger and everything else. Personal issues, challenges too. I’ve already left a lot in the feminine, but there are other situations in the feminine that I want to accomplish, I don’t know how long I’ll change, but I’m sure it will happen at some point,” he concluded.

When asked if he could be Sylvinho’s replacement at Corinthians, the coach changed his mind and denied any possibility. In addition, he highly praised the technician’s work.

“I think it’s gratifying that people trust, but at no point did I have any conversations about this with the board or anyone else. Sylvio is doing a good job, he put the team in the Libertadores. Now he has reinforcements, besides the ball, they are great people too. I think everything is going to work out. I think it’s not even the discussion that we have to do”, said Arthur Elias.

