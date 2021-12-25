Atlético-GO announces the hiring of goalkeeper Renan

Atlético Goianiense announced this Friday (24) the hiring of goalkeeper Renan, who was at Ludogorets, in Bulgaria. The contract is for one year.

Renan, 32, arrives at Atlético Goianiense to replace Fernando Miguel, holder of the position in 2021 who was negotiated with Fortaleza in recent days.

Trained in the youth categories of Botafogo, Renan has been with Ludogorets since 2017. For the Bulgarian club, he played 89 matches, passing 43 blanks, won seven national titles, between the Bulgarian Championship and the Bulgarian Cup, and participated twice in the group stage of Champions League. In this current season, ended up falling against Malmo in the first phase of the competition.

Renan is Atlético-GO’s fourth signing for next season. Before the goalkeeper, defensive midfielders Edson and Ramon had arrived, as well as forward Dellatorre.