Atlético-MG director admits departures and sends a message about Diego Costa

Like other clubs in Brazil, Atlético also has financial problems and needs to make sales. Owner of one of the biggest debts in Brazilian football, Galo sees these operations as necessary for the entry of new resources and, consequently, comply with budget forecasts.

In an interview with Radio 98FM, Atlético’s football director, Rodrigo Caetano, addressed the issue. Despite the desire to keep the cast for next season, it may not be possible. On the other hand, in case of departure there will be replacements.

“Our goal is to maintain almost the entire base of the cast, but we’re not going to make it and maybe we can’t even do that. It is also always beneficial to do some stirring, if only a few, with the intention of maintaining the level. Our intention is to maintain the level of the cast and to be competitive, but in terms of investment, it is likely not to happen if we do not have any sales. It’s much more of a replacement”, said Rodrigo.

“For the departure of a certain player who is the protagonist, starting the team, it needs to be a sale that is very worthwhile, as replacement is difficult“, he completed.

At this time, only Alan Franco was traded. The midfielder’s loan to Charlotte FC, of ​​the United States, yielded a financial compensation, but the amount was not revealed.

“The club paid for the assignment of the Ecuadorian. The values ​​will be kept confidential by agreement between the parties. The loan will run until Dec/2022, with an option to buy at the end of the period, with a pre-fixed amount’, wrote Atlético on its official website.

In the Alvinegro squad, there are many players who ended the year valued in the market. Allan, for example, is one of them. Just like Everson, Nathan Silva, Guilherme Arana, Jair, Zaracho, Savarino and many others. Hulk, despite his age, is the target of polls. Diego Costa interests Corinthians.

