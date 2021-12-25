Atlético-MG director answers if there is an agreement with Douglas Costa

Credit: Disclosure / Guild

Douglas Costa could be Atlético’s fourth reinforcement for next season. After confirming Ademir, ex-America-MG, and young Vitor Mendes and Guilherme Castilho, the forward who was at Grêmio would be a new alternative for Cuca in the offensive sector.

According to information from the portal ‘Fala Galo’, conversations between the parties have advanced and the chances are good to hit the hammer. Atlético, in turn, maintains the description and only talks about negotiations when they are official.

Atletico’s football director, Rodrigo Caetano was quickly asked about the topic. In brief contact with the report on Rádio Guaíba, the Galo executive did not deny his interest in Douglas Costa, but recalled that there is an existing link between the player and Grêmio.

– “He is a player who has a contract with Grêmio,” said Caetano.

With the relegation to Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, Grêmio understands that it is necessary to reduce the payroll since the resources will be smaller. Douglas Costa, who earns a high salary (about $1.2 million a month) is unlikely to remain in Porto Alegre. In addition to the gains, the relationship with the fans was not good.

Recently, the name Douglas Costa started to be considered in São Paulo, which had a partner to pay for its hiring. However, the negotiations did not advance.

