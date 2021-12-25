Atlético-MG’s mission in the market is to maintain its backbone; Arana, Zaracho and Allan are key players | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG has a winning team, and the clear objective of qualifying it for 2022. There won’t be more millionaire investments in the soccer market, something that has been remarkable in recent years. The idea is to keep the base of the Brazilian champion and the Copa do Brasil. Some players, in particular, are seen as critical for this backbone not to break.

THE ge found that three names of the squad commanded by Cuca appear in the evaluation as “indispensable” in this transfer window that marks the end of December. They are: full-back Guilherme Arana, defensive midfielder Allan and attacking midfielder Matías Zaracho.

If players were rated with stars, the trio would have five stars. Hulk, great scorer, too. The difference is that the highlight of the season has already made his career in Europe. The other three are millionaire assets on the market.

The left flank that Arana dominates has a reserve who did the trick when he was fired. Dodô arrived at Atlético free on the market, precisely to qualify the squad. The marking sector, in the middle of the field, can be a place of attack for the Rooster board. Alan Franco was loaned out, Tchê Tchê is much more a second defensive midfielder, Guilherme Castilho idem, and Neto is still inexperienced.

1 of 4 Allan celebrates Brazilian title at Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Allan celebrates Brazilian title at Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

Zaracho, in turn, was the result of an investment of around R$ 30 million and will be sold in the future. But the idea is to hold it. Atlético aims to make R$ 140 million in player sales in 2022. It does not necessarily need to reach the goal if there is a revenue higher than expected in other factors. That’s what happened with 2021, with an explosion in box office and competition awards.

– Our goal is to maintain almost the entire base of the cast, but we won’t make it and maybe we won’t even be able to do that. It is also always beneficial to make some changes, which are few, with the intention of maintaining the level – said football director Rodrigo Caetano, in an interview on 98 FM radio.

The 24-year-old had a 2021 close to perfection. He was Olympic champion, in addition to cups with Atlético. There were 49 games for Galo, with a call-up for the main Brazilian team. He has a contract until December 2024. He was signed with Sevilla for 5 million euros.

Arana arrived at Atlético in 2020, after having passed through Sevilla and Atalanta. There are 96 games and 11 goals with the Rooster shirt. He already announced that he wants to stay at the club.

2 of 4 Guilherme Arana, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG Guilherme Arana, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG

Also 24 years old, Allan found great football at Atlético. Like Guilherme Arana, he already had experience in European football (Liverpool, Hertha Berlin, Frankfurt, among others) until he returned and stood out at Fluminense. It cost around 3.5 million euros to Galo’s coffers, coming from Liverpool.

The defensive midfielder made 61 matches out of 75 possible in 2021. It has a fundamental role in Atlético’s ball outing, retreating on the field to the defenders line. The contract at Galo is until December 2023. Cuca even confided that he called Tite and indicated Allan for possible calls for the Seleção.

Cuca already summed up the Argentine attacking midfielder: “It’s crazy”. Playing with half inside, defensive midfielder, open half on the right, Zaracho finished 2021 with 13 goals scored (runners-up scorer, alongside Vargas). He made 58 matches and even collaborated with six assists. Your contract at the club runs until October 15, 2025.

Zaracho was bought from Racing, from Argentina, for around R$ 32 million. Investment thinking about resale. But Atlético’s idea would even be to try to acquire the other 50% of the economic rights. Victor Blanco, the historic president of the Argentine club, said that Galo has not yet contacted him to discuss this intention.