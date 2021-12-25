Banco Inter’s Black Card will be easier to get

As anticipated by Seu Crédito Digital, Banco Inter announced today (23) that it will facilitate access to the Black card. Starting with a new version of the Super App, which should be released in the next few days, Banco Inter’s investor customers will have one more option to get the Black card.

With the new rule, members of investment communities who have the sum of R$ 2 million invested in Inter Invest will be able to apply for a Black credit card from Banco Inter. On the other hand, communities from then on can only have a maximum of 20 people.

Learn more about the new rule that allows you to obtain Banco Inter’s Black card

Anyone who was already part of a community with 50 members before the move can also apply for the Black card, as long as the total amount invested exceeds R$ 2 million. However, if the customer leaves the community and another one takes his place after the 50 cards have been sent, no new Black Card units will be issued for that community.

In addition to being a product with no annual fee and 1% cashback on payment when the invoice is paid, the Black card has personalized service available 24 hours a day, access to a VIP lounge at the main airports in the country, a series of insurances, among other services. special, according to the account holder’s profile.

Until then, this option was only available to customers with at least R$250 thousand invested or with a monthly expense above R$7 thousand on the card. It is now possible to request the card with any amount invested in investments by Inter, as long as the customer is in a community and the sum of the investments made by other members reaches at least R$ 2 million.

This means that if the 20 people who are part of the community have the same amount invested, it is possible to request the Black card with an investment of R$100 thousand, a value much lower than the current R$250,000 considered. “This is another benefit we are offering to clients who have chosen to simplify their lives with our investment platform and dream of a card full of advantages”, says Felipe Bottino, director of Inter Invest.

Remembering that members of Inter’s investment communities also have other benefits, such as greater profitability in fixed income and up to 100% cashback in investment funds, according to the amount invested.

Image: Inter Bank website.