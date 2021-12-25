Banco Pan receives million dollar fine for improper loan

Banco Pan was fined by Procon-SP (Consumer Protection and Defense Foundation) in excess of R$ 11 million for not responding to a notification in which it had to inform about the contracting of financial loans without customers having requested it.

The company did not submit the requested clarifications and documents within the stipulated period. Thus, it made it impossible to check for possible harmful conduct to consumers, violating the CDC (Consumer Defense Code).

According to Procon-SP, the notification was motivated by consumer complaints in which they reported the problem. In practice, the bank deposits the amount in the customer’s account, without their request or consent, and then starts charging high interest. The agency claims that this is an abusive practice.

The fine has a total value of BRL 11,286,557.54 and will be applied through an administrative process. The Pan bank has the right to defend itself.

THE UOL contacted the Pan bank to inquire whether the company was notified and whether it intends to appeal the action. However, the article did not receive any response until the publication of this article.

“We defend the position that a loan that was not requested by the consumer is a free sample, in addition to a fine, the financial institution should still lose the amount deposited”, declares Fernando Capez, executive director of Procon-SP.

Itaú was also fined more than R$4 million for offering payroll-deductible loans without proper customer approval.