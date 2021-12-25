Band journalist tests positive for the second time and releases | Television

After going through delicate moments recently when contracting Covid-19, needing to be admitted to a hospital and then, due to the worsening of his health condition, transferred to the ICU, Chico Garcia revealed that he contracted the virus for the second time. The information released by the journalist himself comes just over five months after being discharged from the hospital due to the disease.

In the early afternoon of this Friday (24), through your official Instagram profile, Chico shared a post from his wife to communicate to his followers that both he and Mila Alves tested positive for Covid-19. The journalist said that, although they are not having serious symptoms, he was crestfallen at having to leave his family on such a special date.

In the post made by the journalist, also on your social networks, she remembers the difficulties that her family went through this year and that, totally unexpectedly, everyone will have to hang on to face another problem in the final stretch of 2021: “Friends, as 2021 was not easy, the closure would not be either. Chico and I positive for covid again”.

Also according to Mila, her husband and daughter fortunately do not have any symptoms, unlike her, who so far has been showing mild flu symptoms. Faced with this situation, the screenwriter said that everyone will have to be isolated and will not be able to celebrate the holiday season with the rest of the family: “I have cough and flu-like symptoms. Chico and Luna are asymptomatic. Our Christmas and New Year will be in isolation. Cheer for us and take care!”.

Continues after advertising

In addition to sharing a print of his wife’s post, Chico Garcia made an outburst to say how he was feeling after contracting, for the second time, the disease that left him very weak recently. The journalist took advantage of the post to make his followers aware of Covid-19 and concluded by wishing all fans and admirers of his work a Merry Christmas.

“Let’s face this one more. We’re fine, just sad that we’re away from our family right now. I’m sure God is in store for us. Take care, the pandemic is not over yet. Merry Christmas, everyone!”, said the journalist. It didn’t take long and several followers sent messages of affection to Chico and his family.

At the beginning of August, the commentator for the sports program “Jogo Aberto” returned to work and made a reflection after everything he had been through: “Thanking Band. Structure that was given to my family during this period was very important. [Agradecer] You here from the Open Game. I don’t know what you at home believe, I believe in many things: God, in science, in faith, in positive thinking, it all helped. Thank you very much to all of you”.