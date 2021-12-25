Banks that provide loans to MEI and the interest of each

To start and develop a business, every entrepreneur needs financial resources and most of the times they resort to loans so as not to run the risk of closing their doors.

It is necessary, first of all, to do a good research to know which is the best bank to apply for this credit and what the interest rate is, so that you do not fall into a sea of ​​debt later.

Check out some credit options for entrepreneurs:

BNDES

The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) has a special credit line for micro, small and medium-sized companies. The bank makes available to its enterprising customers a card with a limit that can reach up to 1 million reais, but to access this loan, the company with CNPJ must have its headquarters in Brazil and annual revenues corresponding to R$ 90 million .

This credit can be used to purchase machinery and raw materials.

Follow the step-by-step instructions to apply for your card online:

  1. Access the BNDES Card’s official website;
  2. Click on the option “Apply for your BNDES Card”;
  3. Inform your CNPJ, type of control and CNAE;
  4. Choose the issuing bank;
  5. Fill out the application proposal;
  6. Finally, go to the chosen bank to sign the Adhesion Agreement and present the documentation.

MEI loan with vehicle and property guarantee

Interest rates for this type of secured loan are typically the lowest on the market. the financial credits, offers this type of credit to MEI in two modalities:

Loan with real estate guarantee

  • Credit: from R$30,000 to R$3 million;
  • Fees: 0.89% per month + IPCA;
  • Deadline: up to 240 months

Loan with vehicle guarantee

  • Credit: from R$5,000 to R$150,000;
  • Fees: from 0.99% per month;
  • Deadline: up to 60 months.

Microcredit for MEI

Other financial institutions known to most of the population also offer credit to entrepreneurs. It is customary for all of them to carry out a detailed credit analysis and also the profile of the entrepreneur so that they can determine the amount that will be released.

It is important to emphasize that billing here is very important for determining the credit limit. The amounts are almost always released in a modality known as microcredit, which can vary between R$300 and R$15,000 and the payment term is usually 2 to 4 months.

Check the list of banks that provide microcredit for MEI and the interest of each:

Federal Savings Bank

  • Credit: from BRL 300 to BRL 21 thousand
  • Term: from 4 to 24 months
  • Interest: up to 3.49% per month

Itaú

  • Credit: from BRL 400 to BRL 20,300
  • Term: up to 15 months
  • Interest: up to 3.79% per month

Bank of Brazil

  • Credit: varies according to the entrepreneur’s ability to pay.
  • Term: from 5 to 18 months
  • Interest: 3% per month

Bradesco Bank

  • Credit: up to R$21 thousand
  • Term: up to 24 months
  • Interest: 2.79% per month

Santander Bank

  • Credit: up to R$ 15 thousand
  • Term: up to 24 months
  • Interest: 4% per month.

