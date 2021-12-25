Bar Owner Discovers Secret Staff Christmas Party By Surveillance Camera – Monet

+



Bar owner discovers employees’ secret Christmas party by surveillance camera (Photo: Kennedy News / reproduction)

A bar owner in the UK experienced a scenario that could have happened to Bill Murray’s executive in ‘The Ghosts Strikes Back’ (1988), who doesn’t care for Christmas, or to Nicolas Cage’s protagonist in ‘Um Homem de Família’ (2000), who discovers an alternative version of his life in the midst of the end-of-the-year festivities. The real-life man simply discovered that his employees organized a Christmas celebration without him in their work environment.

Paul Gallagher, partner at The Definitely Maybe Bar in Bolton, England, discovered the secret get-together by accessing the establishment’s surveillance cameras last Monday night (20th). When tuning the footage in real time to check the movement of the place, he came across the image of 10 collaborators gathered at a table with Santa Claus bonnets.

The employees had even hired a musician to give a live performance – and when they realized that the camera in the hall was still on, they posed smiling for it (some workers even held up their middle finger).

Gallagher, in turn, took screenshots and exposed the team on his Facebook.

“I usually check the cameras to keep an eye on things and ensure everyone’s safety. Then I saw them gathered with Santa Claus bonnets, decorated tables and gifts everywhere, and I immediately knew what was happening,” said the owner of the bar, according to the newspaper the sun.

“They made a secret friend and bought each other gifts. One of our musicians also showed up to entertain them,” added Gallagher, who shares The Definitely Maybe Bar with his brother Mark. “We weren’t invited. They knew that, being a Monday night, the bar would be silent; then they decided to throw an impromptu party for employees.”

In the end, the boss embraced the Christmas spirit and took the boldness of his colleagues into play. “I thought it was a bit cheeky, but I didn’t mind. I just wanted them not to drink too much with a big week ahead of them,” he said, who also pointed out that he wanted to share the bust on Facebook to cheer up his bar patrons.

“I just laughed when I saw they had covered the cameras; I knew they would cave in and shut them down quickly,” Gallagher continued of his employees. “I like to think that people saw the humor in that and were happy to see them having fun after spending all year serving our customers.”

“The party we had planned for January may not happen due to the return of the planned restrictions [na pandemia]”he added.

Directed by Richard Donner, ‘The Ghosts Strikes Back’ stars Bill Murray as Frank Cross, a selfish television executive who forces his team to work Christmas Eve – and who ends up being visited by three ghosts who will change his life.

The Ghosts Against Attack (1988) (Photo: Publicity)

“A Family Man” casts Nicolas Cage in the role of Jack Campbell, a Wall Street executive who has never been married and who cares more about his business than the Christmas holiday. Overnight, however, he wakes up in a suburb of New Jersey married to his ex-girlfriend and two children; the future he could have conquered if his past choices had been different.

‘A Man from the Family’ is available on Globoplay.