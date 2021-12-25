Barbara gets tripped up by Erica and embarrasses her in front of her family · TV News

Érica (Fernanda de Freitas) will be responsible for putting an end to Barbara’s (Alinne Moraes) farce in Um Lugar ao Sol. The personal trainer will listen to a conversation between the spoiled woman and Janine (Indira Nascimento) and will discover that the nanny is the author of the story awarded. Santiago’s girlfriend (José de Abreu) ​​is going to embarrass the little girl by exposing the whole truth in front of her family in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

At the this Saturday’s chapter (25) , Luan’s mother (Migue Schmidt) will come face to face with the former waitress when she arrives at the apartment borrowed by the rich man. After losing everything in a flood, the writer stayed at the place at the invitation of Nicole’s sister (Ana Baird).

The two will agree to share the property. However, Stephany’s sister (Renata Gaspar) will be surprised to hear a conversation between Christian/Renato’s (Cauã Reymond) wife and Janine. The madam will enter the apartment, distressed at having to give a lecture, and will ask her fellow student for help.

“Okay, I know you don’t want to go on with this story. I know you’re not interested in writing this novel for me for no fee. But the deal we made on the story, it needs to go all the way.” , will shoot the rich.

“And if you think the money was not enough, ok, we’ll solve it, anyway… What I can’t do is debate alone about something I didn’t write”, will let Barbara go, who will despair when she finds out that her new stepmother is also on the property.

truth surfaced

During an Assunção family dinner, Erica will not stand her stepdaughter’s provocations and will throw the truth in the circle: “She didn’t write a line! Janine wrote that story, but, as she is poor, low-level and poorly educated, yours daughter was the one who took the laurels”.

The revelation will shock everyone, and the spoiled one will eventually open up the game. “I’m sorry, father. Sorry I’m not the daughter you wanted. In addition to not having given you a grandson, I’m now here, embarrassing you like that”, will dramatize Rebeca’s sister (Andréa Beltrão).

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

