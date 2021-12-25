Belgium decides to deactivate all its nuclear plants

The country will shut down reactors by 2025, but will invest in new technologies that can lead to smaller plants. European Union is divided on the issue: France wants a green seal for nuclear energy, while Germany is against it. The Belgian government said on Thursday (23/12) that it will deactivate all nuclear plants in the country over the next three years.







Doel nuclear power plant in northern Belgium Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

However, as part of an agreement, the country will continue to invest in future technologies that could favor the construction of smaller reactors.

How was the decision made?

The country’s seven-party coalition has been discussing the matter for weeks. The Greens insisted that the government comply with a 2003 law on ending the production of nuclear energy in Belgium.

But, according to public broadcasters RTBF and VRT, liberals wanted the two newest nuclear reactors to remain open.

A group of ministers reached an agreement after talks that ended on Thursday. The last nuclear plants in operation in the country should be deactivated in 2025, according to the law approved in 2003.

In return, ministers agreed to invest in “renewable and carbon-neutral energy”, including next-generation nuclear reactors. This would involve allocating funds to new, smaller modular reactors, which generate less energy and are easier to control in an emergency.

Energy security and innovation

Belgian Prime Minister, Liberal Alexander De Croo, said the main objective of the agreement was to guarantee the security of energy supplies.

“Our people and our companies are entitled to this,” he said, adding that the second objective was “to opt for innovation entirely”.

“In concrete terms, this means that we will invest in research into new technologies,” said de Croo, explaining that this included smaller reactors.

Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten of the Greens said the research would focus on sustainable, flexible and carbon-neutral energy sources.

“We already have a lot of experience in this area in our country. Now we must use this expertise so as not to miss the tram. Getting ahead always pays off,” he stated.

Belgium has two nuclear plants, with seven reactors in total, which are operated by the French company Engie.

In 2019, the Court of Justice of the European Union concluded that Belgium violated a bloc norm by not carrying out the required environmental assessments before extending the life of the Doel 1 and 2 nuclear reactors, near the northern port city of Antwerp. parents.

In previous years, reactors at both the Doel plant near Antwerp and the Tihange plant near Liège had to be temporarily shut down because inspectors found small cracks.

Different national positions

Germany will shut down all of its nuclear power plants by the end of 2022, according to a deal struck in 2011 after Japan’s Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Meanwhile, France produces about 70% of its energy in nuclear power plants and plans to build more reactors.

Belgium’s decision was taken as the European Commission prepares a taxonomy of what the bloc considers “environmentally sustainable economic activities”.

The member countries of the European Union are divided on the matter. France leads a bloc that is pushing for nuclear power to be labeled “green” and therefore to receive corresponding investments, while Germany leads a bloc that opposes it.

bl (Reuters, AFP)