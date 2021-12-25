Benfica board expects coach to resign

After the heavy defeat by Porto in the Cup of Portugal, the board of Benfica is waiting for a resignation from coach Jorge Jesus, target of Flamengo. The information is from the newspaper “O Jogo”.

According to the vehicle, the Lisbon club’s representatives will not make any decision until next Thursday (30), the day when the team faces its biggest rival, this time for the Portuguese Championship.

The idea, according to the newspaper, is to wait until then for an attitude from Jesus himself, who finds himself increasingly pressured in the position amidst the rumors about a return to Brazil.

This is due to the salary of the Portuguese, who has a contract until the end of June 2022. If he chooses to be dismissed, Benfica would have to pay at least 2 million euros (R$ 12.8 million), which he does. is entitled to receive on a termination. In a voluntary exit request, the club would not have to pay any amount.

“The end of the line is increasingly a real scenario for Jorge Jesus at Benfica, and the same could happen at any time”, continued “O Jogo”.

“The intent does not change”

João de Deus, Jesus’ assistant who led Benfica in the defeat by Porto, was asked about the continuity of the commission at Benfica.

Angered by the question, he stated: “We lost a game, it’s true that we’re all very sad and frustrated with the result. But the idea, the intent doesn’t change. We don’t live on the state of mind, ok? We live on the daily work, of achievements, when we manage to have, and live to improve and try to improve every day. Therefore, it’s a question that honestly… I can answer you: I say yes, but I don’t think it’s worth it.”