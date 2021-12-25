Benfica holds Jorge Jesus by calendar and waits for coach to ask to leave, says Portuguese newspaper

Jorge Jesus should remain in charge of Benfica, at least until the derby next Thursday (30), against Porto, for the Portuguese Championship

In an article published this Saturday (25), the Portuguese newspaper The game confirmed the information brought last Friday by record and ratified that Jorge Jesus will follow in charge of Benfica, despite the Thursday’s tough 3-0 defeat by rival Porto, in the Portuguese Cup.

The vehicle stresses, however, that the maintenance of the mister it is not a matter of the board’s conviction in the commander’s work, but only of the calendar, as the Incarnates have a very important appointment within a few days and there is not enough time to look for a new trainer.

Next Thursday (30), the Lisbon club faces the Harbor, with transmission through the ESPN at the Star+, in a game that will be decisive for the title of the Portuguese Championship. The game reaffirms that, at least for this classic, JJ will still be the Benfica coach.

“Jesus hasn’t left Benfica yet because of… calendar. Two derbies in a row against Porto, both at Dragão, advise against a psychological whipping from the board’s perspective, and at this time of year,” wrote the daily.

“With Christmas in the mix and two days off, the squad returns to work only tomorrow afternoon, traveling north three days later. Therefore, there is no time frame for a new coach – and Nélson Veríssimo, from the B team, is the provisional solution – be able to prepare a game that, if it goes wrong, could leave Benfica out of the dispute for the title, after having already been eliminated from the Portuguese Cup,” he added.

However, the vehicle points out that, behind the scenes at Estádio da Luz, the “rope would have already stretched to the limit” between the board and JJ, and now the expectation of the high red dome is that the coach will resign, if he really wants to accept an invitation to return to the Flamengo.

If the mister ask for the bills, in fact, Benfica escapes from having to pay its termination fine, which would bring relief to the club’s accounts.

The newspaper also points out that, in addition to the bad results, with recent defeats in classics to Porto and Benfica, Jesus still has several other problems in the team.

“There is a complete lack of chemistry and connection between the players and the coaching staff, which is reflected in the quality of their work and performances,” said the daily.