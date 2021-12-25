Beni Borja, Kid Abelha’s first drummer, dies at age 60 – Culture

Beni Borja, celebrated for being the band’s first drummer Kid Bee, died at age 60 on the night of Thursday, 23, victim of a probable heart attack.

Despite being known for his connection to the band of Paula Toller, Carlos Beni Carvalho de Oliveira Borja — or, simply, Beni Borja — had a much deeper history with Brazilian music.

Producer, composer and musician, he was one of those names who worked behind the scenes to leverage Brazilian pop in the 1980s. In addition to being Kid Abelha’s first drummer, he also left his mark with his composition Fixation, one of the biggest hits of the group.

Afterwards, he strengthened relations with the band Bikini Cavalão. First, he produced the band’s first demo, and later became the permanent manager and producer, collaborating in the compositions of hits such as wind gale.

On the official Instagram account, the band Bikini Cavalão lamented the death of Beni Borja, so important to the group’s history.

“Beni was the first person to encourage us to professionally record that mess we used to make”, says the text. “He said that Boredom would be the hit of the summer. We had our doubts, but it was key for our music to reach Rádio Fluminense FM”.