Bernie Ecclestone thinks Hamilton is going to retire!

After a heartbreak at the Abu Dhabi GP that ended the 2021 season, rumors circulated that Lewis Hamilton might retire, and now Bernie Ecclestone has given his word.

Ecclestone spoke about Lewis Hamilton’s future in Formula 1 after revealing a phone call he had with Lewis Hamilton’s father after the dramatic final season finale at the Abu Dhabi GP.

Hamilton was agonizingly denied the eighth world title after Max Verstappen passed him on the final lap to win his first F1 championship.

The victory was undoubtedly controversial after Verstappen seized on a controversial decision by FIA director Michael Masi in the final stages to secure his victory.

After the race, Hamilton was furious and heartbroken at the ending, and his boss Toto Wolff hinted in his post-race interviews that he might not even return to the track in 2022.

Since the race, the seven-times world champion has spent a few fairly quiet weeks, not submitting anything to his popular social media pages, despite generally being a regular user.

This silence again led fans to believe Hamilton might be contemplating a shocking retirement, however Ecclestone revealed that he had some contact with the English staff.

When asked if he had spoken to Hamilton, the 91-year-old told the Blick: “No, but a few days ago with your father.”

“I immediately felt that he wouldn’t answer a question about his son’s future. So we only talk about business!”

Although the former F1 boss has revealed that he has not discussed Hamilton’s future, he personally believes that Abu Dhabi’s sadness could prevent the 36-year-old from returning in 2022.

He continued: “I don’t think he’s coming back. Your disappointment is very great. And you can understand that.”

“Now would be the time to fulfill his dream of becoming a fashion entrepreneur with seven world titles like Michael Schumacher.”

If the Englishman decides to retire from his remarkable career, it will undoubtedly leave a void in Formula 1 as a whole and in the Mercedes team.