Bitz, from Bradesco, will give the biggest cash bonus of the year

Between the 24th and 31st of December new users who download and register at Bitz will get a BRL 20 bonus to use however they want. In general, this cash bonus that Bitz gives is R$10, so it is the biggest bonus of the year. According to the company, the credit will be made to the Bitz account within a period of up to 5 working days.

Bitz also extends other benefits this December, such as the Refer and Earn action, in which the user receives R$ 10 in the account, for each referred friend who downloads Bitz, registers and performs a transaction (limited to 10 referrals in the month). In addition, customers will be able to earn cashback of up to R$20 on purchases made with a physical, virtual or QRcode card on Cielo’s machines.

About Bitz

Launched in September 2020, Bitz is a free payment account and digital wallet in which the balance yields 100% of the CDI. The application has features such as payment and receipt directly from the cell phone, free TEDs, Pix, bill payment, bank slips and recharges by cell phone, free debit card and a virtual card to make purchases on the internet and food apps, delivery, series, movies and music that depend on a card number to function.

Bitz is available on iOS and Android stores. See terms and conditions on the Bitz website.

Image: Bitz website (with editing).