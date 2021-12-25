Bolsonaro defends readjustment to servers and says that spending ceiling is ‘deadly’ – 12/24/2021 – News

President Jair Bolsonaro defended the granting of readjustments to federal civil servants in 2022, the year of the presidential election, and stated that the public spending ceiling is “deadly” and a problem for the federal government.

The statements were made in an interview with journalists at Palácio da Alvorada, this Friday, 24th, after Bolsonaro signed the adhesion of Goiás to the State Tax Recovery Regime. “Now, the ceiling issue really is… I know there’s a balance of accounts, a lot of things there, but it’s deadly,” the president said.

Congress approved a budget of R$ 2 billion for the adjustment after Bolsonaro pressed for the granting of the benefit to federal police officers. The decision, however, caused a ripple effect and pressure from other categories to increase pay.

Federal Revenue auditors decided to suspend part of the activities at airports and other customs offices in the country in order to collect an efficiency bonus requested by the category. Bolsonaro stated that the Ministry of Economy blocked the granting of the bonus, but that, through it, the benefit would be given.

“We don’t want to break the ceiling, do anything wrong, but it didn’t cost anything to serve them,” said the president, who cited an impact of approximately R$ 200 million with the bonus to auditors. “Nobody can promise anything if they’re not on Budget. Really, the server is struggling.”

Technically, the amount approved in the Budget does not stamp the readjustment for the federal police, but it was negotiated as a nod to public security professionals. Bolsonaro admitted that more categories could be included in the adjustment. “It could be that some of it is for the Revenue, the police, or no one, or less than 1% will be given to everyone.”

The president insisted on defending a raise for police officers, a category of strategic interest to him in the elections, citing the Federal Highway Police (PRF) and the Criminal Police. “It wouldn’t cost anything to mess with that there. Let’s wait for the dust to settle and see how it turns out.”

The spending ceiling limits the growth of federal spending to the previous year’s inflation. The approval of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório opened a space of up to R$ 113 billion in the 2022 Budget, but it was not enough to accommodate all the government’s demands. On the other hand, lawmakers approved BRL 16.5 billion in secret budget amendments and BRL 4.9 billion for the electoral fund.

In the interview, the president cited spending on health payrolls and the mandatory 10% readjustment on pensions, corrected for inflation. “The impact is quite large and we have a ceiling. This is the problem. In previous governments, there was no ceiling, so there was no problem,” stated the head of the Planalto. After the approval of the budget, the effective attendance to the salary categories depends on the Executive.

