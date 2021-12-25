Bolsonaro edits MP that expands payment of Emergency Aid to single parents

BRASÍLIA — President Jair Bolsonaro published this Friday a provisional measure that sends R$ 4.1 billion to the Ministry of Citizenship to increase the payment of Emergency Aid to single parents.

The MP, published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette of the Union, complies with a determination by Congress, which in June this year overturned a veto by the president who maintained the payment of aid only for single mothers.

During benefit payment, women in this condition received a double benefit.

In June of this year, Congress passed a law that extended this type of payment to all providers, regardless of whether they are men or women.





Jane Siquieira shows an empty house’s refrigerator. With two children, Sabrina, aged 15, and Enzo Gabriel, aged 9 months, she must spend Christmas with her mother-in-law Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Rice and beans is a luxury for families living this year-end hiatus caused by the transition of the federal government’s social programs Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Little Enzo plays with the Christmas tree that his grandmother, Solange dos Santos, received as a gift from a friend Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Natália Soares da Silva, resident of Vila Americana, in Nova Iguaçu, has four children and no government assistance Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Natalia and her family live with her husband’s odd jobs and have no prospect of having supper and Christmas presents for the children, Camille, 11 years old, Samile, 9, Samanta, 7 and Rael, 9 months Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Cláudia Santiago and her children, Ester, 22, and Abrahão, 18, and her niece Vitória Garcia, 8 years old. Christmas will be like any other day for the residents of Rio das Pedras Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Andréia with her son Yuri on her lap, in Rio das Pedras. Without emergency help, she tries the new benefit, Auxílio Brasil Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo Ivania Cabral, 62 years old. With the little money she has, she prefers to buy carrots, potatoes and chayote instead of medicines to treat fever and intense coughing, symptoms she has been experiencing for more than two days Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo A resident of Rio das Pedras, Ivânia has stopped receiving emergency aid and has no income, but dreams of eating rice and chicken for Christmas dinner Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo

“The measure aims to defray expenses with the expansion of Emergency Assistance, due to the inclusion of all people who provide single-parent families, regardless of gender”, stated the General Secretariat of the Presidency through a note.

The government, however, has not detailed how single parent payments will work. Since November this year, Emergency Assistance has been completed. As of December, the government began payments of R$ 400 for the Auxílio Brasil, an income transfer program that replaced Bolsa Família.