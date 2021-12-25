Bolsonaro edits MP that expands payment of Emergency Aid to single parents
BRASÍLIA — President Jair Bolsonaro published this Friday a provisional measure that sends R$ 4.1 billion to the Ministry of Citizenship to increase the payment of Emergency Aid to single parents.
The MP, published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette of the Union, complies with a determination by Congress, which in June this year overturned a veto by the president who maintained the payment of aid only for single mothers.
During benefit payment, women in this condition received a double benefit.
In June of this year, Congress passed a law that extended this type of payment to all providers, regardless of whether they are men or women.
“The measure aims to defray expenses with the expansion of Emergency Assistance, due to the inclusion of all people who provide single-parent families, regardless of gender”, stated the General Secretariat of the Presidency through a note.
The government, however, has not detailed how single parent payments will work. Since November this year, Emergency Assistance has been completed. As of December, the government began payments of R$ 400 for the Auxílio Brasil, an income transfer program that replaced Bolsa Família.