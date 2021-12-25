Bolsonaro plays with religions for popularity, says Romi Márcia Bencke

Lutheran pastor Romi Márcia Bencke argues that the term “evangelicals” is misunderstood in contemporary Brazil. “Who are the subjects of this gigantic universe called evangelical?”, says the religious leader, recognized for her progressive stance.

“Just as the Catholic Church is extremely plural with infinite churches within a large church, we also have conservative, traditional, progressive (evangelicals) … It has everything.”

Bencke claims that the segment became widely known with the advent of the so-called neo-Pentecostal churches, but Protestants have been present in Brazil for a long time. She cites difficulties for the name to be recognized during the empire period and the repression that took place during the Getúlio Vargas government. “This meant that we had a very discreet presence in Brazilian society, although no less relevant”, he explains.

Evangelicals in Brazil are classically divided between groups of more traditional Protestant heritages (such as Methodists, Baptists and Presbyterians) and neo-Pentecostals and Pentecostals (churches such as the Assembly of God and the Universal).

The religious leader observes that the more conservative ones draw more attention, but recalls that, throughout her career, she has worked on issues such as women’s sexual and reproductive rights in communities. “And that was never a problem,” he points out. “It has an opening for debate.”

For her, within the churches the ideological and political polarization of the country is present “very strongly”. And this has mainly affected the smaller churches. “Everything is ideologized. For example: you’re going to talk about the Gospel and that Jesus walked with poor people and forgave a woman caught in adultery, and such, then it becomes an ‘oh, what are you defending’. It’s a difficult business today you can do community work,” he says.

Throughout her career, the gaúcha acted in defense of women’s sexual and reproductive rights since the time she led a community in São Sepé (RS), worked in aid of migrants and brought issues related to citizenship to the agenda of her communities, to gender relations and modernity since she was ordained priest of the Evangelical Church of the Lutheran Confession in Brazil, in 1999.

In 2012, Bencke became the first woman to assume the general secretariat of Conic (National Council of Christian Churches in Brazil). It then became a public voice in Brazilian debates.

“Daily Brazilian society has a more conservative tendency. Or the double standard, which is worse than conservatism. The conservative says what he thinks. I may not agree, but that’s what he thinks. The problem is the dual morality: the individual who defends the family and has two unknown families”, he argues.

The Lutheran pastor claims that the polarization in Brazil is generating “a very empty theology” that does not encompass the human contradictions of reality. “Having differences, different positions, different worldviews is ok. But it has gone beyond thinking differently.”

“Polarization generates violence, divides communities, divides families: this is the reality we are living in today. People who have a leadership role prefer not to touch on these themes. But people are fed through social networks, they don’t enter the influencer’s YouTube I know how many circulate in these Telegram and WhatsApp groups. And this is reflected in the coexistence of churches.”

Bencke says that many pastors prefer not to touch on issues considered sensitive to avoid divisions in their communities.

Ideologies

Bencke explains that the evangelicals at the top of politics are the conservatives of traditional Protestant churches. Image: Personal archive

The pastor reports that conservative missionaries have resorted to didactic tools to instill concepts such as “gender ideology” and “communist threat” in society.

“They say: ‘Be careful, they want your child to become a girl.’ Of course, a mother who is not very educated and is not aware of these debates will not want that. And they (the missionaries) manipulate a lot and have a lot of strength in that. They make booklets, cartoons, everything to explain. They use popular education methodology. They use popular language and inflate people’s fear. I don’t blame the domestic worker who thinks ‘my God, they want the girl to become a boy'”, she says .

Bencke says that he does blame “whoever, in a very conscious, very ideological way, promotes this type of insecurity and fear in society”.

“Society has changed and these issues are in everyday life. People have to talk about them. We have to talk about these issues, but these (conservative) groups prevent what is most important in a democratic society: people being able to talk , to debate freely about all the themes. And they prevent this discussion from happening with a lot of authoritarianism and repression”, he says.

“The Evangelical Parliamentary Front, when the [presidente Jair] Bolsonaro won, launched a document that was like a government proposal. And the focus was on education and culture. Which is exactly what we are seeing: they are doing all the dismantling of education and culture. They are their priority agendas and that is thought out”, he comments. “It’s not naive.”

politics and faith

Bencke argues that the evangelicals who are at the top of politics are the conservatives of the traditional Protestant churches, not the representatives of the neo-Pentecostal churches.

“The minister of Education (Milton Ribeiro) is from the IPB (Presbyterian Church of Brazil). André Mendonça (new minister of the Federal Supreme Court) too. That is to say: those who are there belong to historic Presbyterianism,” he says. “We tend to blame Edir Macedo, Silas Malafaia — and I’m not here defending these leaders, they are very controversial people.”

Bencke defines the IPB as a “very conservative but very intellectualized” church. “It may be an intellectuality that we disagree with, but it is intellectualized. And upper middle class. This is the style of the IPB. As for the Pentecostal churches, they serve more as an electoral corral, a space for political propaganda. But whoever thinks and occupies ( power) is a certain elite of Protestants. A white male group with money. That’s the one who thinks,” he says.

In his view, President Bolsonaro plays with religions, as he does not define himself between Catholics and Evangelicals, he is “a hybrid”.

“I think Bolsonaro is a hell of a smart man. He comes from a Catholic tradition, those Catholics like there are many in Brazil who claim to be Catholics but are not regulars. So he was baptized in the waters of the Jordan River (in a ceremony conducted by the politician and Pastor Everaldo, from the Assembly of God, in 2016, during a trip to Israel) just before becoming a candidate, as if he had received an anointing for that,” recalls the pastor.

“But hey, when a new Pentecostal believer wants to be baptized, he has to renounce his old baptism in order to accept the new one, because that symbolizes conversion. Bolsonaro didn’t do that. He kept one foot in Catholicism and one foot in Pentecostalism. With that, he is able to play with the two main strands of Christianity in Brazil. He represents well this religious hybrid in Brazil, a little of this, a little of that”, reflects the pastor.

“And he also plays with the ultra-conservative groups of the Roman Catholic Church, he has membership of these groups. This guarantees him popularity, guarantees him a certain aspect that he is popular. When he goes to services, he says he is evangelical, not Catholic . When he goes to the Catholic Church, he says he is Catholic, not evangelical.”

“Terribly Evangelical” Minister

In 2012, Bencke became the first woman to assume the general secretariat of Conic (National Council of Christian Churches of Brazil) Image: Personal archive

Still on the advance of Christian groups in the spheres of power under the Bolsonaro government, she says that the choice of André Mendonça as the “terribly evangelical minister” goes against the requirement of technical skills and constitutional prerequisites.

“What would it be like if the president were Candomblecist and said, ‘I want a terribly Candomblecist minister’? Or ‘a terribly feminist minister?’ No. The person has to be prepared to exercise the position”, he comments.

“This is very complicated here in Brazil. We talk about the secular nature of the State, but this is a monster that nobody knows what it means”, he comments.

women at the head of churches

As the first woman to head the National Council of Christian Churches in Brazil, Bencke says she does not feel discrimination in her daily life. But he points out that “there are contexts that need to be considered”.

She reports that she took office in a scenario of institutional crisis at the entity and thinks that this facilitated her entry. “I see that, with regard to churches, these environments of crisis are when they open up to women. When everything is fine, it is usually the men who occupy the spaces”, he analyzes.

Not because they expect that only a woman can solve it. “But if it doesn’t solve it, it’s very easy to say that ‘the so-and-so sank the project’. Which belongs to everyone, right? There’s a very patriarchal, very sexist view on the role of women. But, in everyday life, never I felt disrespected.”

In the Fraternity Campaign launched earlier this year, the pastor found herself the target of expressions of hatred from conservative groups. Annual project of the CNBB (National Conference of Brazilian Bishops), a Catholic organization, the campaign has an ecumenical character and had Bencke as one of the articulators.

The basic text of the campaign brought out the need to defend minorities — LGBT people, indigenous populations, violence against women, persecution of human rights defenders.

“There were some lives that were done by the Don Bosco Center (Catholic organization known for ultra-conservative postures). They put my image and called (the followers) to a war, a crusade, the idea of ​​banishing the enemy — the enemy was symbolically personalized by the my person. That was very strong, very impactful,” she recalls.

Months later, she evaluates the episode as “a learning process”, although she emphasizes that the attacks – provoked by the exposure on social media – were “very violent”.

Sought out by the report, Centro Dom Bosco sent a note signed by Alvaro Mendes, vice president of the organization and author of the videos about the pastor. According to him, “Conic is a tiny revolutionary organization on the far left and represents neither Catholics nor evangelicals.”

“The basic text was prepared with the aim of spreading the ideologies of Ecofeminist Liberation Theology within parishes and offended Catholics across the country. We just want the Church to be respected and Lent to be lived in a holy and not politicized,” stated Mendes.

“We are against any type of aggression. At the same time we believe that the argument of ‘virtual aggression’ sounds like victimism that should be disregarded. It is a resource used to try to disqualify any contrary argument. The focus of the debate should be maintained within the argumentative field and it is strange to us that Romi Bencke has never gone public to defend his version of the basic text”, he added.